- (PLX AI) - Maersk full-year guidance upgrade was surprisingly bigger than expected, analysts at Sydbank said.
- • Maersk issued a new outlook for FY adjusted EBITDA USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously, in an unexpectedly early earnings report
- • Q2 results were also much better than consensus
- • Freight rates have continued to soar recently, so an upgrade was expected, but the magnitude is surprising, Sydbank said
- • Sydbank had modelled FY adjusted EBITDA of USD 17,400 million for the year, the bank said
