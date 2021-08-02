- (PLX AI) - Eastman Chemical Q2 revenue USD 2,653 million vs. estimate USD 2,400 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 454 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.33
- • CEO says Second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were both quarterly records reflecting continued improvement in global economic growth, the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model, and our outstanding ability to execute
- • Says In our specialty businesses, we grew more than our end markets thanks to the progress we are making on our innovation and market development initiatives
- • With strong first-half results and continued momentum into the second half, we now expect 2021 adjusted EPS to be between $8.80 and $9.20
- • We are also increasing our expectation for free cash flow to greater than $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth consecutive year of free cash flow above $1 billion: CEO
EASTMAN CHEMICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de