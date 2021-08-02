Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.08.2021 | 23:05
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

On August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at http://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:?
514-392-1587, passcode: 3684902# or
1-877-395-0279, passcode: 3684902# (toll-free in North America)
Overseas calls: +800 4222 8835, passcode: 3684902#
Find Access number (confsolutions.ca) (https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P8R8773950279)
In French: (with translation)514-861-1381, passcode: 2610446# or
1-877-695-6175, passcode: 2610446# (toll-free in North America)
Overseas calls: +800 4222 8835, passcode: 2610446#
Find Access number (confsolutions.ca) (https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P8R8776956175)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.comor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information
Marie-Andrée Charron
Communications
Bombardier
1 514.855.5001 ext. 26493


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
