Boyden Sees Growth Ambitions and Digital Change Drive Demand for Interim Managers across Europe and worldwide

Financial services expert Richard Plaistowe and defence expert Andy Dunne join Boyden as clients leverage interim management for post-pandemic transformation

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, sees international growth and digital change fuelling demand for interim managers across Europe and worldwide, as organisations seek fast-paced business transformation.



"Despite the impact of the pandemic, and perhaps contrary to expectations, clients are pressing forward with ambitious growth plans," commented Lisa Farmer , Global Co-Leader, Interim Management and Managing Partner, Interim, UK. "We are seeing strong demand for interim managers to drive growth and accelerate digital change, and manage international investments where Covid restricts executive mobility. Boyden Interim is distinctive in offering sector specialisation and consistent, cross-border capabilities to clients worldwide. This enables us to meet client needs and deliver the right leadership in a matter of days".

In this buoyant climate, Richard Plaistowe joins as Partner in Boyden's global financial services and private equity & venture capital practices and Andy Dunne joins as Principal in Boyden's global industrial practice, focusing on aerospace & defence . Both are interim specialists.

Richard Plaistowe has a 25-year track record of working with leaders to provide effective interim solutions to overcome short- and long-term challenges they face as their businesses undergo transitions. His entire career has been devoted to interim executive search and working with clients in the financial services sector, providing in-depth insights into human capital issues and solutions.

"I am delighted to join Boyden where there is such a client-focused, collegiate culture and international mindset," commented Plaistowe. "It is very rewarding to see interim management making such a difference to businesses under pressure and to see a deeper understanding globally of what can be achieved through this specialist resource".

Andy Dunne is an expert in defence, cyber and complex engineering markets. He joins Boyden after running his own specialist recruitment firm providing expertise on systems engineering, project & programme management and technical consulting, working with high tech engineering companies, management consultancies and defence SMEs.

"Boyden's collaborative culture and enterprising approach were immediately appealing to me in extending my expertise into a bigger environment," said Dunne. "The strength of the global industrial team and focus on defence provide a natural fit, together with global tech capabilities that create multi-disciplinary opportunities to provide a truly innovative service to clients".

