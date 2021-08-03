- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk comments on its new obesity drug and possible impact on the company's full-year guidance will be the main focus of the second-quarter earnings report this week, analysts said.
- • Due to high demand for Wegovy injections, there is a temporary shortage in product supply, particularly with the 0.25 mg starting dose, Novo Nordisk said last week
- • This is resulting in delays of as much as 3 weeks people getting their prescription filled
- • Novo has ramped up production at facilities in Denmark and the US to stabilize and replenish supply
- • This is a clear positive for Novo and its FY guidance, SEB said (buy, DKK 625)
- • Novo should post robust Q2 earnings, with strong growth from GLP-1 drugs and easy comparisons to last year's period, Danske said (buy, DKK 640)
- • Novo may lift the higher end of its guidance as Wegovy is off to a flying start: Danske
- • Buy Novo Nordisk ahead of earnings, Nordea said (buy, DKK 610)
- • The market under-appreciates Novo's growth prospects and obesity sales, which could reach DKK 22 billion in 2025, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 695)
- • Look for an update and comments on Wegovy sales development, which is key, given Wegovy may follow a similar path to Rybelsus, with strong initial subscriptions followed by consensus misses in 3 of 6 quarters since launch, Bank of America said (neutral)
NOVO NORDISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de