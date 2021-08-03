Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.08.2021
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
ObsEva SA: ObsEva to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GENEVA, SwitzerlandAugust 3, 2021 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced that Company Management will provide a corporate update at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference to be held August 10-11, 2021 and the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference to be held August 10-12, 2021.

Details on the presentations can be found below.

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Presentation Time: 8 a.m. EST
Webcast: Click Here

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Presentation Time: 9 a.m. EST
Webcast: Click Here

The presentations and archived webcasts will also be accessible under "Events Calendar" in the investors section of ObsEva's website.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 (617)-435-6602

Attachment

  • Press Release in Pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7cfcc57-58d1-462b-884e-8a4eb1e3d19b)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
