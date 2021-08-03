Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
02.08.21
08:10 Uhr
0,146 Euro
-0,007
-4,32 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1430,18907:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2021 | 07:05
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Operational and financial update Q2 2021

Operational
The fleet utilisation rate in the second quarter of 2021 was 65.8 per cent (Q2 2020: 6.5 per cent).

Safe Zephyrus continued the contract for Shell at the Shearwater platform in the UK and was in full operation throughout the quarter. The contract initially had a firm period of 145 days and has to date been extended by the client by additional 16 days.

Safe Caledonia has been operating for TotalEnergies at the Elgin platform in the UK since 30 March 2021 and was fully utilised in the quarter. The contract has a firm duration of 162 days and two 15-day options, of which the first available option was exercised on 29 July 2021.

Safe Boreas has been operating for CNOOC at Buzzard in the UK since 20 April 2021. After two of the three 30-day options were exercised on 9 July 2021, the contract now has a firm duration of 160 days.

Safe Eurus has been providing safety and maintenance support to Petrobras during a three-year contract since November 2019 and was in full operation throughout the quarter.

Safe Notos has been operating for Petrobras in Brazil throughout this quarter. The vessel is on contract until mid-November 2021.



Safe Concordia has been preparing for a 117-day contract in Trinidad and Tobago and has been on hire since 25 July 2021.

Safe Scandinavia was idle in the quarter and is laid up in Norway. Regalia was sold for recycling in April 2021.

The impact from Covid-19 on the macro environment has been challenging, with the company also experiencing cases in the fleet. In all instances there has been close coordination with the client to ensure that any occurrence is dealt with promptly and effectively. Safety measures at workplaces and vessels to protect people and assets remain rigorously in place.

Financial
Please refer to a number of separate press releases, the latest dated 2 August, regarding a long-term financial solution for the company. The implementation in Singapore is on track with support from a very significant majority of the lenders.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 3 August 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


PROSAFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.