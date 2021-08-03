Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.08.2021
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
03.08.2021 | 07:05
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 2nd Quarter 2021 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting 2nd quarter 2021 financial results.

Time: Thursday 12 August at 08:00 AM CET
Place: Webinar

Please register by 11 August on the link below:

http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/424B5C477547425D457940

The presentation will be held in Norwegian by group CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.

We will also host a Global Investor Webinar in English on the same day at 3:15 PM CET. Please register by 11 August on the following link:

http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/424B5C477549455D477440

Questions to the management in relation to both presentations can be sent to ir@smn.no.

The results will be published on 12 August at 7:00 AM CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)


