F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: US FDA grants Priority Review to Roche's Tecentriq as adjuvant treatment for certain people with early non-small cell lung cancer

Application is being reviewed under the US FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programme

Based on results of the Phase III IMpower010 study, presented at ASCO, that showed adjuvant Tecentriq improved disease-free survival by more than one-third in PD-L1-positive early-stage lung cancer, compared with best supportive care

Tecentriq is the first and only cancer immunotherapy to demonstrate positive Phase III results in the adjuvant lung cancer setting

Basel, 3 August 2021 - Roche



