Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS50 ISIN: BE0974386188 Ticker-Symbol: 86C 
Frankfurt
02.08.21
10:29 Uhr
7,440 Euro
+0,060
+0,81 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2021 | 07:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotalys: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Ghent, BELGIUM, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Press release - regulated information

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Ghent, BELGIUM - 3 August 2021 - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Biotalys NV (the "Company") publishes the following information following the realisation of capital increases by issuance of new shares:

  • Share capital: €81,968,625.55
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 30,805,551 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30,805,551 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
    • 2,642,628 "ESOP Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,642,628 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 1,321,314 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)
    • 1,759,241 "ESOP IV Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 1,759,241 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Biotalys
Toon Musschoot, Strategic Communications Manager
T: +32

For media enquiries, please contact:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh
T: +44

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for more sustainable and safer food. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys aims to develop a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology). The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

Attachment

  • Biotalys Denominator NL - 3 August 2021 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fac37167-05bd-4b46-bd21-8de942ffb202)

BIOTALYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.