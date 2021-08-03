Biotalys: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Ghent, BELGIUM, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Ghent, BELGIUM - 3 August 2021 - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Biotalys NV (the "Company") publishes the following information following the realisation of capital increases by issuance of new shares:
- Share capital: €81,968,625.55
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 30,805,551 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30,805,551 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
- 2,642,628 "ESOP Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,642,628 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 1,321,314 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)
- 1,759,241 "ESOP IV Warrants", entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 1,759,241 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
About Biotalys
Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for more sustainable and safer food. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys aims to develop a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology). The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.
