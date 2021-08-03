- (PLX AI) - Mowi is set to be a winner in the when the food service segment rebounds, Nordea analysts said, maintaining a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Mowi missed expectations on Q2 earnings due to lower prices in Scotland and Chile and rising costs from a disease outbreak in Canada
- • The company's exposure to the Americas, where markets are expected to tighten, as well as a potential increase in full-year volume guidance keep the stock a buy, Nordea said
- • Price target NOK 245
NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de