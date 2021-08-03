Researchers at The Australian National University working on the photovoltaic potential of ultra-thin 2D materials have made an interesting discovery, the ability of these diaphanous materials to generate solar energy can be controlled by a mere "twist".From pv magazine Australia Scientists at The Australian National University (ANU), which received $3.6 million in funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) in January as part of the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics Infrastructure project, have discovered something interesting about the potential of ultra-thin 2D materials. ...

