Maui's electric power grid is expected to operate with 100% solar and wind on an instantaneous basis as early as 2024, and NREL is helping the island plan to reliably supply electricity.From pv magazine USA Maui has dashed ahead of Hawaii's 2045 clean energy mandate and by 2024 may become among the first 100% renewables-powered interconnected electric transmission systems anywhere in the world . The island has a pipeline of 175 MW of new solar-storage hybrid power plants over the next three years, adding to the almost 200 MW of solar and wind presently on the grid. This is expected to be enough ...

