Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 941206 ISIN: GRS395363005 Ticker-Symbol: HEE 
Frankfurt
03.08.21
09:16 Uhr
3,930 Euro
+0,015
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
HELLENIC EXCHANGES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELLENIC EXCHANGES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9254,11009:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP
DUSTIN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUSTIN GROUP AB9,590-0,21 %
HELLENIC EXCHANGES SA3,930+0,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.