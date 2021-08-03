Link Global Technologies Inc.: Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent activity.

$18 MILLION EQUITY FACILITY WITH ALUMINA PARTNERS

The Company announces the signing of a definitive agreement with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ('Alumina') for a commitment to purchase up to $18,000,000 of common stock of the Company (the 'Facility'), in a series of private placements offerings (the 'Offerings').

Under the proposed terms of the Facility, Link Global, at its discretion, may elect to drawdown in $1,000,000 increments of the Facility as a new Offering. The terms of each Offering will be determined subject to market conditions at the time of the drawdown. There are no penalties for not drawing on the Facility and no upfront fees or interest associated with the use of this Facility.

The Facility's sole purpose is to allow Link to continue its growth strategy with complete financial flexibility and freedom. At the discretion of Link, the Facility enables the accessing of funds when necessary to meet capital infrastructure demands while protecting shareholder value.

Stephen Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Link, comments, 'We have been busy with the acquisition of quality sites and quality customers. The flexibility of this financing mechanism allows us only to draw down as necessary, minimizing dilution. Building infrastructure is always a sound investment, and the sites we are developing offer great opportunities but require capital partners to achieve successful build-out. We are grateful to Alumina for this financing option.'

'We are excited to support Link Global as they move to aggressively expand their footprint in high-demand managed crypto mining infrastructure,' said Adi Nahmani, Managing Member of Alumina Partners. 'This year has shown everyone in the space that power infrastructure matters both qualitatively and quantitatively as a key differentiator in ways beyond just raw cost per kilowatt-hour. As a result, we are confident in Link management's roadmap in the future. As the field continues to evolve rapidly, we look forward to investing in the growth potential of managed infrastructure in the crypto space.'

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

To learn more about Link's activities, visit us at https://linkglobal.io/

On behalf of Link Global Technologies Inc.

Stephen Jenkins

Chief Executive Officer & Director

For more information visit http://linkglobal.io/ or contact:

Steve Jenkins

stephen@linkglobal.io

+1-877-770-6545

For investor information, please contact:

Omar Diaz

Investor Relations Manager

omar@linkglobal.io

604-551-2950

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans', 'expects', 'is expected', 'forecast', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'would', 'could', 'should' or 'might' occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited, to: statements with respect to the Facility and the terms and potential benefits thereof;and other business plans of the Company. All such forward-looking statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. In the case of the Company, these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, without limitation:; those set out in the Company's most recent MD&A, fluctuations in the price of electricity, fluctuations in the price of digital currencies/Bitcoin, the future potential halving of Bitcoin, increases in the network difficulty rate and price of digital currencies/Bitcoin, negative changes in the level of digital currency/Bitcoin rewards per block, the securing of economic rates for the purchase of power, the opportunities for acquiring digital currency mining hardware, unanticipated changes in laws, regulations or other industry standards affecting the business of the Company, reliance on key management personnel, the Company's ability to implement its business plan, litigation risk, stock price volatility, the effects of general economic and other factors beyond the control of the Company, and other matters that may occur in the future. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

SOURCE: Link Global Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658119/Link-Global-Technologies-Enters-into-an-18-Million-Equity-Facility-with-Alumina-Partners-LLC