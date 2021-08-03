

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) on Tuesday reported profit before tax of 247.775 billion Yen in the first quarter, higher than 55.975 billion Yen in the same quarter a year ago.



The company cited increased transaction volumes and rising prices reflecting recovery in demand, leading to higher revenue.



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Parent rose to 187.572 billion Yen or 126.71 Yen per share, from 36.661 billion Yen or 24.74 Yen per share in the year-earlier period.



Revenue for the quarter increased to 3,793.7 billion Yen from 2,667.4 billion Yen last year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects net income of 380 billion Yen or 257.43 Yen per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

