Filtronic's sales declined by 9% year-on-year during FY21 because of 5G roll-out delays and a slowdown in sales to the US public safety market during H121. This market began to recover during Q4. Nevertheless, the group was strongly cash generative during the year, putting it in a good position to invest in additional engineering resource and business development. This supports management's strategy of broadening the customer base and product range.

