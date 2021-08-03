The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) has reported on a successful first six months of 2021, building on its long track record of outperformance versus the benchmark over one, three, five and 10 years. Additionally, in its 42nd year of maintained or increased dividends, Q121 DPS increased by 5.8%. The portfolio benefited from its exposure to UK and international economic recovery and the IPS business delivered strong revenue growth and earnings growth in line with the mid- to high single-digit target.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...