Atos International: Atos Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global

Paris, 3 August 2021 - Atos has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global. Atos was named a Leader in Gartner's Europe and North America region-specific Magic Quadrant reports for 9 and 4 years running respectively.

Atos is recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. In 2020, Atos launched Atos OneCloud , a unique initiative to pro-actively accelerate its clients' migration to the Cloud. Supported by a €2 billion investment, Atos OneCloud is a one-stop shop offering end-to end cloud transformation with industry specific solutions and go-to-market, including cloud advisory consulting, application transformation or prebuilt cloud accelerators.

Gartner reviewed 19 service providers that offer data center outsourcing (DCO) and hybrid infrastructure managed service (HIMS) in Asia Pacific, in Europe, and in North America, based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We are proud to be recognized once again as a Leader in Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Services, global by Gartner. We are seeing a lot of organizations navigating towards an integrated approach to cloud adoption. They are concerned about cloud lock-in and want security, stability and simplicity from a trusted cloud-agnostic partner. As a leader of secure and decarbonized digital, Atos is focused on continuously strengthening its cloud capabilities, expertise and skills to stay in front of its clients' needs," said Jo Debecker, Head of Global Operations at Atos.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global, Claudio Da Rold, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Alexandra Chavez, DD Mishra, 26 July 2021

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America, Mark Ray, Daniel Barros, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Andrew Miljanovski, Leah Ciavardini, 04 November 2020

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe, Claudio Da Rold, Mark Ray, David Groombridge, Andrew Miljanovski, Alexandra Chavez, 9 June 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net



Press contact:

Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment