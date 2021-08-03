Port of New Bedford to Host Joint In-Person/Virtual Meeting with BOEM on Proposed New York Bight Offshore Wind Leases

NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / The following was released by the Port of New Bedford:
On Friday, August 6, from 3 to 5 PM, the Port of New Bedford will host an in-person meeting with fishermen and industry advocates on the impacts of proposed offshore wind leases in the New York Bight. Representatives from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will attend the meeting virtually. The meeting will highlight fishing industry concerns over offshore wind development, particularly in relation to the valuable scallop fishery, which has helped make New Bedford the nation's most valuable fishing port for 20 consecutive years.
Fishing industry owners and boat owners are encouraged to post the attached flyer to ensure their staff know about the meeting and can make their voices heard. Reporters are also encouraged to attend the meeting, which will help shape the future of offshore wind in the New York Bight.
While representatives from BOEM will be attending virtually, the in-person gathering hosted by the Port of New Bedford will take place at the Fairfield Inn and Suites. Discussion topics to be covered include:
- Enhanced fishermen engagement requirements in the Final Sale Notice
- Number, size, orientation, and location of the proposed lease areas
- No build transit routes through the lease areas
- Potential prescribed layouts in the leases
- Science, Monitoring and Mitigation
More information on the event is included below.
WHO:
Representatives from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
Stakeholders in New England's Commercial Fishing and Scallop Industry
WHEN:
August 6, 2021 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
WHERE:
Fairfield Inn and Suites
185 MacArthur Drive, New Bedford, MA
Waypoint Meeting Facility
CONTACT:
Bob Vanasse
Stove Boat Communications
(202) 333-2628
bob@stoveboat.com
