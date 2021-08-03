DGAP-News: Daimler International Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Interim Report

Daimler International Finance B.V.: The Interim Report 2021 as of 30 June 2021 of Daimler International Finance B.V. is now available online



03.08.2021 / 11:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/international-finance/.



This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law

and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Daimler International Finance B.V. and Daimler AG. Daimler

International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is

fully owned by Daimler AG.



Daimler International Finance B.V.

Treasury

Ravenswade 4

NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein



Phone: +31 646 287218

