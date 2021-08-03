Charge Enterprises Inc.: Charge Enterprises Names Global Ford Marketing Executive Mark Buzzell VP OEM, Dealer and Commercial Development

Experienced automotive sales and operations leader to expand EV charging footprint

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has named automotive sales operations leader Mark Buzzell to the post of VP OEM, Dealer and Commercial Development, effective August 2, 2021. Mark will be responsible for all automotive manufacturer and dealer relationships and the marketing and installation of Charge electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, reporting to Chief Business Officer Mark LaNeve.

"Mark Buzzell's expertise in creating and managing strong customer relationships, effective marketing strategies and superlative service delivery fill a key role in Charge's infrastructure strategy: to become the leader in the global EV charging station market that is projected to grow at a 23.2% CAGR to $100 billion by 20271," said Charge's Founder and CEO Andrew Fox. "By leveraging our ANS footprint and dealer relationships, Charge can make it simple to switch to an EV or other electrified technology, easing the key pain point of EV ownership - charging - and supporting the growth in EV sales. Mark is a tremendous addition to our Infrastructure team, and we welcome him to Charge."

Mr. Buzzell joins Charge from Ford Motor Company, where he was most recently Director, Ford North American fleet, lease and remarketing operations, overseeing the largest fleet operations in the automotive industry, the remarketing of all Ford vehicles in North America and brand marketing responsibilities for all Ford commercial vehicles within the rental, commercial and government business segments. He was formerly President and CEO of Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited, where he led operations across Canada. Mr. Buzzell previously served as general manager for Ford's western market area in the United States. He joined Ford in 1989 and held a variety of marketing, sales and service positions across the North America, the Caribbean and Central America, including merchandising, brand development, product marketing, franchising, sales development and dealer operations.

Mark Buzzell commented, "Charge's revolutionary approach to infrastructure development - making EV charging stations an economic game changer that helps businesses attract and retain more customers - is very exciting, and I look forward to leading this effort at such a formative moment in the development of the EV space and of Charge as an infrastructure leader."

Mr. Buzzell earned a bachelor of science in accounting from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in marketing from the University of Notre Dame. He also has served as a Junior Achievement Instructor, Chairman of Canadian Vehicle Manufacturer's Association (CVMA), Chairman of Development Committee - Schreyer Honor School (Penn State University) Parents Council, Board of Directors of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, and a volunteer for the Orange County GRIP (Gang Reduction Intervention Program), as well as the United Way and JDRF.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-102058

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc; With a mission of connecting people everywhere with a strategy in telecom network infrastructure, connected calls, power banks, EV charging infrastructure installation and maintenance. Trading under the Ticker: CRGE. We're a public company that shares our success with all stakeholders.

Our business operates in three distinct divisions through a number of recently acquired, or newly formed subsidiaries, including:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.

Charge Infrastructure, addresses telecom network infrastructure, including 5G small cell installation, portable power banks, micro-mobility charging, and EV charging installation, stations & maintenance.

Charge Investment, along with marketable securities, the investment division focuses on opportunist investments in EV and telecom related businesses

Charge's strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting calls and powering the future of movement.

We have recently acquired a number of subsidiaries, through which we operate our three business divisions.

To Learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises Inc's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

