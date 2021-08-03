Orion obtains rights to commercialize both the oral and IV franchises of ganaxolone in Europe

Collaboration supports mid-2022 European launch of oral ganaxolone for CDKL5 deficiency disorder, if approved; leverages Orion's expertise in rare orphan diseases, antiepileptics and European commercialization

Marinus to receive €25 million (~$30 million) as an upfront fee and is eligible to receive up to €97 million (~$115 million) in R&D reimbursement, development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as tiered double-digit royaltieson net sales in the European Economic Area, UK and Switzerland

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Orion Corporation whereby Orion received exclusive rights to commercialize the oral and intravenous (IV) dose formulations of ganaxolone in the European Economic Area, United Kingdom and Switzerland for CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and refractory status epilepticus (RSE).

"Orion has a strong presence across Europe in rare neurological disorders, brings an extensive commercial infrastructure and is an ideal partner to introduce ganaxolone in Europe," said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. "This collaboration not only serves as an important step in our global development strategy for ganaxolone, it also represents the confidence Orion has in its potential. I believe that the collaboration allows both parties to share in the long-term success of ganaxolone."

Under the agreement, Orion will pay Marinus €25 million (~$30 million) in cash as an upfront fee. Marinus is eligible to receive up to an additional €97 million (~$115 million) in R&D reimbursement and cash milestone payments based on specific clinical and commercial achievements, as well as tiered royalty payments based on net sales ranging from the low double-digits to high teens for the oral programs and the low double-digits to low 20s for the IV program. The upfront payment is subject to certain provisions associated with additional pre-clinical testing by Marinus, which is expected to be completed in Q1 2022.

Satu Ahomäki, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations of Orion Corporation said, "We are pleased to be the partner of choice for Marinus in Europe. What we have seen so far with ganaxolone is encouraging and signifies an ongoing commitment to the rare epilepsy communities. I look forward to these efforts to advance effective medicines for these disorders. Ganaxolone could be a promising treatment option for patients suffering from rare epilepsies."

As part of the agreement, Marinus will continue to be responsible for clinical development of ganaxolone, as well as regulatory approvals and submissions, including interactions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Marinus expects to file a European marketing authorization application (MAA) for ganaxolone for the treatment of seizures associated with CDD by the end of Q3 2021. Marinus will continue to manufacture and supply product to Orion pursuant to a supply agreement between the parties. Ganaxolone is expected to have at least 10 years of regulatory data protection in Europe.

Orion will be responsible for all pricing and reimbursement approvals as well as commercialization of ganaxolone in the European Economic Area (comprised of all 27 members of the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway). Additional territories include the United Kingdom and Switzerland. A Joint Steering Committee, comprised of two representatives from each party, will be set up to monitor and coordinate the development and commercialization activities.

"We believe that Orion's commercial leadership has exceptional expertise in rare orphan diseases as well as a significant hospital and ICU presence to support development of IV ganaxolone alongside our oral franchise," said Christy Shafer, Chief Commercial Officer of Marinus. "We remain committed to identifying opportunities throughout the rest of the world to help improve the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and seizure disorders."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Marinus in connection with the collaboration transaction.

About Ganaxolone

Ganaxolone, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, is an investigational product being developed in intravenous and oral formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Ganaxolone exhibits anti-seizure and anti-anxiety activity via its effects on synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors. Ganaxolone has been studied in more than 1,800 pediatric and adult subjects across various indications at therapeutically relevant dose levels and treatment regimens for up to more than two years.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder last year and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

About Orion Corporation

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

