San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways, announced today that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference.

The conference will be held virtually on August 10-12, 2021. Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO of Tryp, will provide an overview of the business and its pipeline including Tryp's Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN) program for chronic pain and eating disorder indications.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

When: Tuesday, August 10th

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

About Tryp Therapeutics:

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. Tryp's Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN) program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of chronic pain and eating disorder indications. The company has announced upcoming Phase 2a clinical trials with the University of Michigan and the University of Florida to evaluate its drug products for fibromyalgia and eating disorders, respectively. Tryp is also developing a proprietary psilocybin-based product, TRP-8803, that uses a novel formulation and method of delivery to improve the patient experience.

