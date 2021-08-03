First batches exceed quality expectations for potency and purity

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully completed its first harvest of premium craft cannabis. The Company has produced a small-batch cultivation of Orange Tingz at 20.6% THC and 2.3% terpenes, and no detectable microbials or heavy metals. A second batch was also cultivated and tested at 21.2% THC and 2.5% terpenes with negligible levels of microbials.

The certificates of analysis ("COA") for the batches confirm True Leaf has met Health Canada's testing requirements to release the product for sale. These outstanding results underscore True Leaf's commitment to quality. They were achieved without the use of pesticides or gamma irradiation. The product from these batches will be sold in the B2B wholesale cannabis marketplace.

"The success of our inaugural harvest confirms True Leaf is ready to scale its cannabis operations," said Darcy Bomford, CEO, True Leaf. "These COA results demonstrate True Leaf's operational strengths as a licensed producer, and the talent and dedication of our grow team. We look forward to moving to the next phase of our strategic plan: bringing this top-quality, non-gamma irradiated cannabis to consumers."

True Leaf continues to execute its strategic plan. It will now package product for the amendment to its Standard Process License for the sale of dried cannabis.

About the Company

True Leaf is a Licensed Producer of cannabis preparing to launch a program to provide path-to-market services for micro-cultivators. The program will operate from the Company's 40-acre property in Lumby, BC, Canada, and will provide a full suite of in-house processing services to the craft cannabis community.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

