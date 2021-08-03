Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the first half of 2021 increased by 31.2% year-over-year up to $611.2 million, and an increase of 13.5% year-over-year on a comparable basis 1 .

August 3, 2021 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first half of 2021. Revenue for the first half of 2021 was $611.2 million, a 31.2% increase compared with the first half of 2020. On a comparable basis1, the increase in revenue was 13.5%. Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates increased by 6.3% up to $404.2 million. Growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA resulted mainly from the recent investments in new assets, higher production in our renewable energy business and foreign exchange differences. Cash Available for Distribution was $109.9 million, a 12.9% increase compared with $97.3 million in the first half of 2020.

Highlights





(in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three-month period ended June 30,



Six-month period

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 375,985 $ 255,344 $ 611,175 $ 465,747 Profit for the period attributable to the Company 12,343 12,340 (6,829) (28,171) Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates 234,165 214,107 404,234 380,069 Net cash provided by operating activities 99,609 62,722 246,317 148,407 CAFD 58,657 49,717 109,894 97,275

Key Performance Indicators

Six-month period

ended June 30, 2021 2020 Renewable energy MW in operation2 2,018 1,551 GWh produced3 1,984 1,482 Efficient natural gas & heat MW in operation4 398 343 GWh produced5 1,043 1,268 Availability (%)6 99.4% 101.7% Transmission lines Miles in operation 1,166 1,166 Availability (%)5 99.9% 99.9% Water Mft3 in operation2 17.5 17.5 Availability (%)5 99.7% 102.0%

Segment Results





(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue by geography North America $ 178,801 $ 157,932 South America 78,351 75,029 EMEA 354,023 232,786 Total Revenue $611,175 $ 465,747









Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by geography North America $ 134,861 $ 142,615 South America 60,222 59,802 EMEA 209,151 177,652 Total Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $404,234 $ 380,069









(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue by business sector Renewable energy $ 471,624 $ 344,674 Efficient natural gas & heat 58,506 52,032 Transmission lines 53,589 53,395 Water 27,456 15,646 Total Revenue $611,175 $465,747 Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates by business sector Renewable energy $ 295,030 $ 275,085 Efficient natural gas & heat 47,221 47,765 Transmission lines 42,522 44,345 Water 19,461 12,874 Total Adjusted EBITDA incl. unconsolidated affiliates $404,234 $380,069

Production in the renewable energy portfolio increased by 33.7% for the first half of 2021 compared with the first half of 2020 mainly thanks to the contribution of recent investments, as well as better solar radiation in North America and in Spain.

In our efficient natural gas and heat and transmission lines segments, where revenue is based on availability, we maintained very high availability levels. In water, the decrease in availability was largely due to the installation of some new safety-related equipment at one of our plants during the first quarter of 2021.

Liquidity and Debt

As of June 30, 2021, cash at Atlantica's corporate level was $83.2 million, compared with $335.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, the Company had $440.0 million available under its Revolving Credit Facility and therefore total corporate liquidity of $523.2 million, compared with $750.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, net project debt7 was $4.77 billion, compared with $4.70 billion as of December 31, 2020, while net corporate debt8 was $941.8 million, compared with $658.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The net corporate debt / CAFD pre-corporate debt service ratio9 was 3.4x as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, our average corporate debt maturity stands at approximately 6 years.

Green Senior Notes

On May 18, 2021, Atlantica successfully issued $400 million in Green Senior Notes with a 4.125% annual interest rate and 2028 maturity. Proceeds were used to fully prepay the NIFA 2019 due in 2025, extending part of Atlantica's corporate debt maturities and to finance accretive growth opportunities. The Green Senior Notes were issued in compliance with the Green Bond Principles 2018, making it the fourth green financing issued by Atlantica to date.

Dividend

On July 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of Atlantica approved a dividend of $0.43 per share. This dividend is expected to be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

Growth

During the second quarter, Atlantica continued executing on its accretive growth strategy and closed several previously announced investments:

Wind Portfolio : On June 16, 2021, Atlantica closed the acquisition of a 49% interest in a 596 MW portfolio of four wind assets in the US for a total equity investment of $198.3 million. The assets have PPAs with investment grade off-takers.

On June 16, 2021, Atlantica closed the acquisition of a 49% interest in a 596 MW portfolio of four wind assets in the US for a total equity investment of $198.3 million. The assets have PPAs with investment grade off-takers. Calgary District Heating: On May 14, 2021, Atlantica closed the acquisition of Calgary District Heating for a total equity investment of $22.5 million. The asset has availability-based revenue with inflation indexation and a 20-year weighted average remaining contract life.

On May 14, 2021, Atlantica closed the acquisition of Calgary District Heating for a total equity investment of $22.5 million. The asset has availability-based revenue with inflation indexation and a 20-year weighted average remaining contract life. Coso: On April 7, 2021, Atlantica closed the acquisition of a 135 MW renewable asset in California. Coso has PPAs signed with three investment grade off-takers with a 19-year average remaining contract life. The total investment was $170 million, including $130 million in equity value and $40 million paid on July 15, 2021 to reduce project debt.





Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 375,985 $ 255,344 $ 611,175 $ 465,747 Other operating income 19,037 27,698 40,270 57,236 Employee benefit expenses (24,630) (12,616) (39,012) (24,333) Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (105,335) (84,454) (188,876) (194,073) Other operating expenses (140,522) (60,277) (215,792) (126,092) Operating profit $124,535 $ 125,695 $ 207,765 $ 178,485 Financial income 120 4,466 1,232 5,673 Financial expense (104,378) (114,105) (189,524) (210,113) Net exchange differences 2,372 445 2,184 (1,176) Other financial income/(expense), net 10,326 6,931 13,301 2,819 Financial expense, net $ (91,560) $ (102,263) $ (172,807) $(202,797) Share of profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method 1,696 2,259 2,656 1,591 Profit/(loss) before income tax $34,671 $ 25,691 $ 37,614 $ (22,721) Income tax (18,641) (13,618) (33,128) (3,471) Profit/(loss) for the period (continued operations) $ 16,030 $ 12,073 $ 4,486 $ (26,192) Profit/(loss)for the period (discontinued operations) (480) - - - Loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interests (3,207) 267 (11,315) (1,979) Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ 12,343 $ 12,340 $ (6,829) $ (28,171) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 110,800 101,602 110,594 101,602 Weighted average number of ordinary shares diluted (thousands) 114,147 101,602 113,941 101,602 Basic earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ (0.06) $ (0.28) Diluted earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ (0.06) $ (0.28)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Assets As of June 30,

2021 As of December 31, 2020 Non-current assets Contracted concessional assets $ 8,374,213 $ 8,155,418 Investments carried under the equity method 288,701 116,614 Financial investments 88,404 89,754 Deferred tax assets 159,231 152,290 Total non-current assets $ 8,910,549 $ 8,514,076 Current assets Inventories $ 54,826 $ 23,958 Trade and other receivables 312,194 331,735 Financial investments 197,548 200,084 Cash and cash equivalents 686,289 868,501 Total current assets $ 1,250,857 $ 1,424,278 Total assets $ 10,161,406 $ 9,938,354 Equity and liabilities Share capital $ 11,083 $ 10,667 Share premium 1,011,743 1,011,743 Capital reserves 917,972 881,745 Other reserves 140,403 96,641 Accumulated currency translation differences (111,939) (99,925) Accumulated deficit (379,386) (373,489) Non-controlling interest 217,333 213,499 Total equity $ 1,807,209 $ 1,740,881 Non-current liabilities Long-term corporate debt $ 1,006,421 $ 970,077 Long-term project debt 4,678,849 4,925,268 Grants and other liabilities 1,221,702 1,229,767 Derivative liabilities 266,459 328,184 Deferred tax liabilities 279,639 260,923 Total non-current liabilities $7,453,070 $ 7,714,219 Current liabilities Short-term corporate debt $ 18,640 $ 23,648 Short-term project debt 695,341 312,346 Trade payables and other current liabilities 133,455 92,557 Income and other tax payables 53,691 54,703 Total current liabilities $ 901,127 $ 483,254 Total equity and liabilities $ 10,161,406 $ 9,938,354

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit/(loss) for the period $15,550 $12,073 $ 4,486 $ (26,192) Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments 213,674 194,838 385,146 389,557 Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments $ 229,224 $ 206,911 $ 389,632 $363,365 Variations in working capital 3,451 (24,672) 20,414 (84,005) Net interest and income tax paid (133,066) (119,517) (163,729) (130,953) Net cash provided byoperating activities $99,609 $ 62,722 $ 246,317 $148,407 Investment in contracted concessional assets (10,252) 5,675 (16,593) 5,675 Other non-current assets/liabilities (2,476) (2,311) (555) (8,249) Acquisitions of subsidiaries and entities under the equity method (312,359) 8,943 (323,103) 8,943 Dividends received from entities under the equity method 4,431 5,262 13,230 10,382 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities $ (320,656) $ 17,569 $ (327,021) $16,751 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ (155,847) $ 12,106



$(96,703)



$ 71,937 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $(376,894) $ 92,397 $(177,407) $ 237,095 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,058,843 690,172 868,501 562,795 Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent 4,340 6,200 (4,805) (11,121) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 686,289 $ 788,769 $ 686,289 $ 788,769

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to Profit for the period attributable to the company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ 12,343 $12,340 $ (6,829) $ (28,171) Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 3,207 (267) 11,315 1,979 Loss/(profit) from discontinued operations 480 - - - Income tax 18,641 13,618 33,128 3,471 Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (1,696) (2,259) (2,656) (1,591) Financial expense, net 91,560 102,263 172,807 202,797 Operating profit $ 124,535 $125,695 $ 207,765 $178,485 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 105,335 84,454 188,876 194,073 Adjusted EBITDA $ 229,870 $ 210,148 $ 396,642 $ 372,557 Atlantica's pro-rata share of EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 4,295 3,959 7,592 7,512 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $234,165 $ 214,107 $404,234 $ 380,069

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates to net cash provided by operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 99,609 $ 62,722 $246,317 $148,407 Net interest and income tax paid 133,066 119,517 163,729 130,953 Variations in working capital (3,451) 24,672 (20,414) 84,005 Other non-cash adjustments and other 646 3,237 7,010 9,192 Adjusted EBITDA $ 229,870 $ 210,148 $ 396,642 $ 372,557 Atlantica's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 4,295 3,959 7,592 7,512 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 234,165 $ 214,107 $ 404,234 $ 380,069

Reconciliation of Cash Available For Distribution to Profitfor the period attributable to the Company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ 12,343 $12,340 $ (6,829) $ (28,171) Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 3,207 (267) 11,315 1,979 Loss/(profit) from discontinued operations 480 - - - Income tax 18,641 13,618 33,128 3,471 Share of loss/(profit) of associates carried under the equity method (1,696) (2,259) (2,656) (1,591) Financial expense, net 91,560 102,263 172,807 202,797 Operating profit $ 124,535 $125,695 $ 207,765 $178,485 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 105,335 84,454 188,876 194,073 Atlantica's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 4,295 3,959 7,592 7,512 Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated affiliates $ 234,165 $ 214,107 $ 404,234 $ 380,069 Atlantica's pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (4,295) (3,959) (7,592) (7,512) Dividends from equity method investments 4,431 5,262 13,230 10,382 Non-monetary items (3,018) (3,683) (9,195) (8,017) Interest and income tax paid (133,066) (119,517) (163,729) (130,953) Principal amortization of indebtedness (97,278) (75,301) (119,971) (90,199) Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts 26,383 17,605 (194) 50,526 Change in non-restricted cash at project level 39,833 31,257 (23,432) (19,210) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (7,395) (9,246) (11,610) (14,161) Changes in other assets and liabilities (1,103) (6,808) 28,153 (73,650) Cash Available For Distribution $ 58,657 $ 49,717 $ 109,894 $ 97,275

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).

1 Revenue for the first half of 2021 on a constant currency basis and adjusted for the consolidation of a non-recurrent Rioglass solar project was $528.5 million, a 13.5% increase compared to the first half of 2020.

2 Represents total installed capacity in assets owned or consolidated at the end of the period, regardless of our percentage of ownership in each of the assets, except for the US Wind Portfolio for which we have included our 49% interest.

3 Includes 49% of the US Wind Portfolio production since its acquisition. Includes curtailment in wind assets for which we receive compensation.

4 Includes 43 MW corresponding to our 30% share in Monterrey and 55 MWt corresponding to thermal capacity from Calgary District Heating.

5 GWh produced includes 30% share of the production from Monterrey.

6 Availability refers to the time during which the asset was available to our client totally or partially divided by contracted or budgeted availability, as applicable.

7 Net project debt is calculated as long-term project debt plus short-term project debt minus cash and cash equivalents at the consolidated project level.

8 Net corporate debt is calculated as long-term corporate debt plus short-term corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents at Atlantica's corporate level.

9 Net corporate leverage is calculated as corporate net debt divided by midpoint 2021 CAFD guidance before corporate debt service. CAFD pre-corporate debt service is calculated as CAFD plus corporate debt interest paid by Atlantica.