Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Rudow's FishTalk Magazine Reviews Twin Vee 280 CC GFX in August 2021 Issue

In his review, Lenny Rudow discusses his experience with the 280 CC GFX, supplementing the tour he took of the boat at the 2021 Bay Ridge Boat Show on the magazine's YouTube channel. The "most shocking" thing he noticed was just how stable the boat was and commented on how it barely moved even while he was on the full-beam swim platform and walked from port to starboard and back again. Rudow goes on to write that the 280 CC GFX is "rigged for serious action" fishing-wise, coming equipt with 30-gallon livewell, tackle station, fresh and raw water washdowns, fishboxes, rodracks, and rodholders.

What Rudow found to be the "best thing about fishing this boat" was the deck space. Rudow writes that "[w]alking around on this boat it feels like you're on one with several more LOA [length overall]" because of the design and layout a dual-hull boat offers. Rudow approved of the boat's performance as well. Noting the 280 CC GFX can handle up to 600 horsepower on the transom, he personally experienced a ride with a pair of 250 HP Suzuki outboard motors. "[T]his is a 50-mph boat and cruising speeds are right around 40 mph."

Finally, the Rudow's FishTalk article encourages its readers to try riding a 280 CC GFX for themselves, stating, "Once again, we've made an assertion here that you really can't be expected to accept without evidence. Fortunately, however, that evidence is just one quick sea trial away."

Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee Powercats, Co. said, "We believe the 280 CC GFX is just one example of Twin Vee's commitment to designing and manufacturing innovative and best-in-class boats. We strive to improve the way our customers live, work, and play on the water by designing new and inventive products that appeal to the widest audience possible. We are honored to be included in a publication that celebrates the fishing lifestyle just like our Company does. We hope those reading Rudow's FishTalk will follow [Lenny Rudow]'s advice and take a 280 CC GFX out on a sea trial for themselves."

According to its website, Rudow's FishTalk magazine focuses on Chesapeake Bay and Mid-Atlantic-based anglers and provides a "source for accurate, timely, how-to, where-to, local fishing knowledge..." The magazine offers fishers in the Mid-Atlantic region a publication that is "100-percent dedicated to fishing and fishing alone." Published by the SpinSheet Publishing Company, Rudow's FishTalk is helmed by Lenny Rudow, a 20-plus year veteran writer specializing in fishing, boating, and marine electronics.

Correction: The Company's July 29, 2021, press release entitled "Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Commences Production of New 340 GFX Boat," incorrectly stated that the Twin Vee 340 GX had an 11-foot draft. The press release should have stated that the 340 GFX has an 11-foot beam.

About Twin Vee

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Founded in 1996, the Company has been an innovator in the recreational and commercial power catamaran industry. The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production ranging in size from its 24-foot, dual engine, center console to its newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. The Company's twin-hull catamaran running surface, known as a symmetrical catamaran hull design, adds to the Twin Vee ride quality by reducing drag, increasing fuel efficiency, and offering users a stable riding boat. Twin Vee's home base of operations is a 7.5-acre facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/ .

