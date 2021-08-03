New ASR engine outpaces competition and delivers the most accurate speech-enabled customer experiences

LumenVox, a leading provider of speech and voice technology, today announced its next-generation Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) engine with transcription. The new engine, built on a foundation of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning (ML), outpaces its competition in delivering the most accurate speech-enabled customer experiences.

The new LumenVox ASR engine stands apart from the rest with its end-to-end Deep Neural Network (DNN) architecture and its state-of-the-art speech recognition processing capabilities. The new ASR engine not only accelerates the ability to add new languages and dialects but also provides a modern toolset to expand the language model to serve a more diverse base of users.

"New demands have redefined the very meaning of Automated Speech Recognition," said Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research. "LumenVox's new ASR engine provides high levels of accuracy and intelligence required to capture, recognize, and react to each customer's intent and define what's possible for speech and voice recognition software."

LumenVox delivers industry leading accuracy in comparison to other AI-driven ASR engines in the market today and enables customers to:

Future-proof speech technology: With its end-to-end Deep Neural Network (DNN) architecture, LumenVox's single language model enables customers to quickly add new languages and non-native speaking accents to serve a more diverse set of customers with industry-leading accuracy.

Through the LumenVox Speech Tuner, customers can migrate over 80% of their grammars and confidence values from legacy applications to the LumenVox ASR with relative ease.

: Through the LumenVox Speech Tuner, customers can migrate over 80% of their grammars and confidence values from legacy applications to the LumenVox ASR with relative ease. Deliver a seamless customer experience : By converting speech-to-text in real-time, the LumenVox ASR engine delivers high availability and extremely accurate transcription with little or no latency.

: By converting speech-to-text in real-time, the LumenVox ASR engine delivers high availability and extremely accurate transcription with little or no latency. Deploy in any environment: LumenVox provides customers with complete flexibility to deploy their speech applications in any environment: on-premise, multi-cloud, or a hybrid model.

"Companies are evolving rapidly and seeking more voice enabled applications to deliver powerful customer experiences," said Joe Hagan, chief product officer at LumenVox. "The new LumenVox ASR engine, enables customers to meet the increased need for next-generation speech recognition services by offering new languages and dialects without the high cost of professional services."

