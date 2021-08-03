Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Intrinsic ID, the world's leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP, today announced a partnership with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to make its industry-leading digital authentication and security technology accessible to DARPA researchers. The Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey® hardware IP and Apollo FPGA IP will be available through the DARPA Toolbox Initiative, which provides DARPA researchers open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Builds on extensive track record of Intrinsic ID's PUF technology being used in Military, Aerospace and Government applications for more than a decade

Joining the DARPA Toolbox Initiative enables easy access to industry-leading PUF technology for device security and authentication

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Intrinsic ID



Intrinsic ID is the world's leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip - from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs - and at any stage of a product's lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in hundreds of millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.

Contacts:

Toni Sottak

8435304442

toni@wiredislandpr.com

Source: Intrinsic ID

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91931.