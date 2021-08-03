Brigadier-General (Retired) H. Colin MacKay, OMM, CD, QHP, MD, MHSc, FRCPC (hon) was the 39th Canadian Forces Surgeon General. The Surgeon General is the professional head of the Canadian military health jurisdiction, the adviser to the Minister of National Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff on all matters related to health, and the Commander of the Royal Canadian Medical Service

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Aspen Island Therapeutics Inc. DBA The Newly Institute ("The Newly Institute" or the "Company"), Canada's only inter-disciplinary mental health clinical company that offers intensive outpatient treatment programs and utilizes revolutionary and leading edge therapies, including psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, is pleased to announce that Brigadier-General (Retired) H. Colin MacKay, OMM, CD, QHP, MD, MHSc, FRCPC (hon), the 39th Surgeon General for the Canadian Armed Forces, has joined The Newly Institute as Vice President, Compliance.

Brigadier-General (Retired) MacKay served in a variety of senior levels positions within the Canadian Armed Forces Health Services. He served as Head of Operational Medicine and Project Director of the Biological Warfare Medical Countermeasures Project. In 2007, he was the Canadian Task Force Surgeon and Commanding Officer of the NATO Role 3 Multi-national Medical Unit in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Brigadier-General MacKay was appointed Surgeon General, Commander Canadian Forces Health Services Group, and Head of the Royal Canadian Medical Service in 2015 and retired in 2017. He was appointed as Honorary Physician to Her Majesty the Queen, is an Officer of the Order of Military Merit, and an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

"Given the urgent need to respond to the mental health needs of the military veteran and first responder communities, as well as in the general Canadian population post pandemic, it is of utmost importance that health systems look to evidence-based emerging and innovative mental health therapies to achieve better outcomes. The Newly Institute is positioned as a leader in this industry, and I look forward to partnering with them to advance their mission," said Brigadier-General (Retired) MacKay, the former Canadian Surgeon General.

Colonel (Retired) Richard F. Pucci, OMM, CD, BSc, MDS, Chief Operating Officer of The Newly Institute, stated, "Brigadier-General (Retired) MacKay served 34 years with the Canadian Armed Forces and has a proven track record of health system leadership and innovation. We are looking forward to working with Brigadier-General (Retired) MacKay to advance The Newly Institute's revolutionary approach to mental health."

Colonel (Retired) and Dr. Rakesh Jetly, CD, OMM, MD, CCFP, FRCPC, Chief Strategy Officer of The Newly Institute, stated, "Brigadier-General (Retired) MacKay is a long-time champion of mental health wellness whose visionary leadership has enabled mental health care innovation within the Canadian military."

About The Newly Institute

The Newly Institute believes that mental health treatment is in drastic need of a paradigm shift, and our vision was founded to provide long-lasting change within this industry, our community, and with our clients. By fusing a bio-psycho-social-spiritual treatment model with psychedelic-assisted therapies, patients can overcome deeply embedded traumas that prevent them from living fully in their everyday lives. Our programs are based on evidence and data, but our approach is personal because we know it is vital that people feel safe as together, we do the difficult work to achieve wellness.

With locations opening in Calgary, AB, Fredericton, NB, Edmonton, AB, as well as several more Canadian cities, The Newly Institute is on-track to become Canada's largest and premier operator of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy clinics.

