Goldendale, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - RB Capital Partners, Inc. of San Diego have been supporting Auscrete's (OTC Pink: ASCK) expansion and operations of their manufacturing facility in Goldendale, WA for around 3 years, according to RB Capital's Managing Partner and CEO, Mr. Brett Rosen, who disclosed this at a meeting with ASCK management recently in San Diego.

Mr. Rosen said that, "His un-failing belief that the Auscrete Technology used in their lightweight, thermally efficient, cement-based building products is the answer to the needs of affordable housing and commercial structures everywhere." He further added that, " ASCK's selling price point at around two thirds the cost of traditional timber construction ensures the market for Auscrete's housing and structures is massive, particularly for a building that has the strength of concrete for adverse weather safety, won't burn and is very durable and long lasting, is a major forward step for humanity."

Mr. Rosen stated that his group has invested $700,000 with ASCK that has been the main capital stream enabling ASCK to acquire its facility and purchase considerable production equipment as well as that which was produced by ASCK's own Fabrication and Machine Shop.

Mr. John Sprovieri, CEO of ASCK, stated after the meeting that, in addition to their "normal" housing products, they have many inquiries for low-cost single and multi-unit housing of around 300 to 1,200 sq. ft. to assist the homeless population and various other groups like the VA, and those homeowners who lost homes to natural causes such as fire, tornadoes and floods.

For more information,

please contact: Investor Relations at 509 261 2525

or write to info@auscretehomes.com

www.auscretehomes.com

SAFE HARBOR

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negative forms thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Auscrete Corporation assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Auscrete Corporation. Investors are encouraged to review Auscrete Corporation's public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

