Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
WKN: A0BCLA ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.08.2021 | 14:31
103 Leser
(0)

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC - Notice of Approval of Scheme by the High Court and of Scheme Redemption Date

DJ DEPFA ACS BANK DAC - Notice of Approval of Scheme by the High Court and of Scheme Redemption Date 

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (-) 
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC - Notice of Approval of Scheme by the High Court and of Scheme Redemption Date 
03-Aug-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Company Announcement - For immediate release 
RE: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC - Notice of Approval of Scheme by the High Court and of Scheme Redemption Date 
3 August 2021 
 
Issued by DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (the "Bank"), in respect of its asset covered securities listed on the Main Market of the 
London Stock Exchange with ISINs: 
CA249575AG69; and 
XS0222934357. 
NOTICE OF: 
APPROVAL OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BY THE HIGH COURT OF IRELAND, OCCURRENCE OF SCHEME EFFECTIVE DATE, 
DESIGNATION OF SCHEME REDEMPTION DATE, 
DETERMINATION OF SCHEME REDEMPTION AMOUNT 
On 27 May 2021 the Bank announced it intended to apply to the High Court of Ireland (the "Court") to initiate a scheme 
of arrangement under Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 of Ireland (as amended, the "Companies Act") (the "Scheme") in 
order to convene a meeting ("Scheme Meeting") of the holders of its asset covered securities ("Securities") with 
outstanding maturities beyond 2021 (the "Security Holders") to seek their consent and the approval of the Court to 
accelerate the redemption of the Securities. 
On 15 June 2021 the Bank announced that the Court had granted the orders necessary to initiate the proposed Scheme and 
that the Scheme Meeting would be held on 14 July 2021. On 15 June 2021 the Bank issued a circular in compliance with 
section 452 of the Companies Act in connection with the Scheme (the "Scheme Circular", which is available at the 
website established by the Information Agent in connection with the Scheme at https://dm.epiq11.com/DEPFA). 
On the 15 July 2021 the Bank announced that the Security Holders had passed the resolution approving the Scheme at the 
Scheme Meeting and that the Court had granted orders necessary for the Bank to make an application pursuant to section 
453(2) of the Companies Act sanctioning the Scheme to be heard by the Court on 29 July 2021 (the "Sanction Hearing"). 
Terms used in this Notice and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Scheme 
Circular. 
Notice is hereby given of the following: 
 1. 
   1. 
     1. the Scheme Hearing was held on 29 July 2021 and at the Sanction Hearing the Court granted an order 
      sanctioning the Scheme (the "Sanction Order"); 
     2. the Sanction Order was delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Ireland for registration on 3 August 2021 
      and the Scheme thereby became effective in accordance with Part 9, Chapter 1 of the Companies Act that day 
      (such day being the Scheme Effective Date); 
     3. in accordance with the Scheme, on the Scheme Effective Date the Bank executed the Deed of Covenant (as 
      defined in the Scheme) for the purposes of giving full effect to the Scheme; 
     4. in accordance with the Scheme and the Deed of Covenant, the Bank has designated 27 August 2021 as the 
      Scheme Redemption Date, being the date for the redemption in full of the Securities in accordance with the 
      Scheme; 
     5. the Scheme Redemption Amount (as defined in the Deed of Covenant) for each Security shall be determined at 
      the applicable Pricing Time on the Pricing Date (being 25 August 2021) in accordance with the Deed of 
      Covenant as an amount in cash (rounded to the nearest EUR 0.01, CHF 0.01, NOK 0.01, CAD 0.01 or USD 0.01, 
      as applicable, with EUR 0.005, CHF 0.005, NOK 0.005, CAD 0.005 or USD 0.005 rounded upwards) equal to the 
      sum of: 
       1. the product of (i) the principal amount outstanding of such Security on the Scheme Redemption Date and 
        (ii) the relevant Redemption Price (as determined in accordance with clause 3 (Redemption Price) of the 
        Deed of Covenant); and 
       2. the Accrued Interest Payment in respect of such Security (as determined in accordance with clause 4 ( 
        Accrued Interest) of the Deed of Covenant); and 
       3. the applicable Premium Payment in respect of such Security (as determined in accordance with clause 5 ( 
        Premium) of the Deed of Covenant); 
     6. on the Scheme Effective Date, in accordance with the Scheme, the Bank executed the Deed of Release; 
     7. on the Pricing Date (being 25 August 2021), the Bank will notify Security Holders of the applicable Scheme 
      Redemption Amount in respect of each Security; and 
     8. this Notice is the Scheme Redemption Date Notice as defined in the Deed of Covenant. 
For further information, please contact: 
Rachel Martin 
Head of Communications 
DEPFA BANK plc 
Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 
rachel.martin@depfa.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000A0BCLA9 
Category Code: SOA 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919 
Sequence No.: 119072 
EQS News ID:  1223672 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223672&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
