Mirova, the affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers dedicated to sustainable investing and a Certified B Corp, is proud to announce it has been named amongst the 'Best for the World B Corps of 20211'. The Best for the World are B Corps that score in one or more of the five impact areas assessed towards the certification reach the top 5% of all B Corps worldwide. Mirova has been recognised in the 'customers area,' for the development of high impact investment solutions for investors.

Mirova seeks to be a 100% sustainable investment asset management company2, created in 2014 with the ambition to develop innovative investment products that allow investors to participate in the transition of the economy to a sustainable model. Across asset classes, Mirova has worked to create investment solutions aiming at reconciling environmental and social positive impact with long-term financial performance. Mirova believes such products can benefit the world as well as answer investors' appetite for impact and meet their financial requirements.

Today's recognition today by the B Corp community in the 'customers area' for the quality and impact of its products is an honour and extremely pleasing for Mirova as a company and for all its teams. It encourages the firm to continue to collaborate with the global B Corp community to improve and positively impact all stakeholders.

Philippe Zaouati, CEO of Mirovasaid: "We are delighted and proud to receive such a distinction. On behalf of Mirova's team I wish to thank the B Corp community for this recognition and to congratulate all the Best for the WorldTM B Corps 2021 for setting examples of good practice in all five impact areas of the B Corp assessment. Being recognised as a company that benefits the world is a huge encouragement and we will continue working on the positive impact and long-term performance of our products to remain worthy of this recognition and of our clients' trust."

The Best for the World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit network that certifies and mobilises Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Today there are more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations across 77 countries and 153 industries, unified by one common goal: transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The B Corp Certification doesn't just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it-like Mirova. Using the B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates how a company's operations and business model impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. To achieve the B Corp Certification, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the assessment.

"Best for the World is a special program for the B Corp community, and we're thrilled to resume it after pausing the program in 2020 due to COVID-19," said Juan Pablo Larenas, Executive Director of B Lab Global. "This year's Best for the World companies are operating at the very top of their class, excelling in creating positive impact for their stakeholders, including their workers, communities, customers and the environment. We're proud of the community of stakeholder-driven businesses we've cultivated over the last 15 years; together we're marching toward our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet

_________________ 1 References to a ranking, prize or label do not anticipate the future results of the latter, or of the fund, or of the manager. 2 All Mirova funds have been classified "Article 9" under the framework of the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation that came into force in March 2021. Article 9 means that the product has a sustainability objective.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

About Mirova

Mirova is a management company dedicated to sustainable investment and an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers. Through its conviction management, Mirova's goal is to combine long-term value creation and sustainable development. Pioneers in many areas of sustainable finance, Mirova's talents aim to continue to innovate in order to offer their clients solutions with high environmental and social impact. Mirova and its affiliates manage 21.7 billion euros as of March 31, 2021. Mirova is a mission-based company, labeled B Corp1

1 The reference to a ranking or a label does not prejudge the future performance of the funds or its managers.

Portfolio Management Company Anonymous Company

RCS Paris No.394 648 216 AMF Accreditation No. GP 02-014

59, Avenue Pierre Mendes France 75013 Paris

Mirova is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers.

> Read more: www.mirova.com

About Mirova U.S., LLC

Mirova US LLC (Mirova US) is a U.S. based investment advisor that is wholly owned by Mirova. Mirova is operated in the U.S. Mirova US and Mirova entered into an agreement whereby Mirova provides Mirova US investment and research expertise, which Mirova US then combines with its own expertise, and services when providing advice to clients

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers1 Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm is dedicated to advancing sustainable finance and developing innovative Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) products. Natixis Investment Managers consults and partners with its clients and offers insight on markets and assumptions to better align strategies with long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is wholly-owned by Natixis. Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;2 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;3 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2A brand of DNCA Finance.

3 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

About B Lab

B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. Our international network of organizations leads economic systems change to support our collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. We began in 2006 with the idea that a different kind of economy was not only possible, it was necessary -and that business could lead the way towards a new,stakeholder-driven model. We became known for certifying B Corporations, which are companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. But we do much more than that. We're building the B Corp movement to change our economic system -and to do so, we must change the rules of the game. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. We mobilize the B Corp community towards collective action to address society's most critical challenges. By harnessing the power of business, B Lab positively impacts 150 industries in 74 countries, helping them balance profit with purpose. Together, we are shifting our economic system from profiting only the few to benefiting all, from concentrating wealth and power to ensuring equity, from extraction to regeneration, and from prioritizing individualism to embracing interdependence. For more information, visit https://bcorporation.net/

