Sopheon is proud to announce that Nobian, a European leader in the production of essential chemicals, has chosen to simplify and coordinate its innovation management processes using Sopheon's Accolade.

Nobian utilizes Accolade to develop processes that promote greater sustainability and a reduced carbon footprint in its production of essential chemicals for industries, ranging from construction and cleaning to pharmaceuticals and water treatment.

"Nobian uses the Accolade software of Sopheon for its portfolio- and Stage-Gate management for the R&D and technology projects," says Marco Waas, Director RD&I and Technology at Nobian. "Accolade supports Nobian in making strategic decisions about the portfolio direction, managing resources and optimizing the implementation and success rate of its projects. Nobian aims to develop an effective relationship with Sopheon to drive its innovation processes."

Accolade is Sopheon's award-winning innovation management enterprise software that connects people, systems, and information across departments and functions. This collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better and more dynamic decision-making.

"The global chemical products industry is incredibly competitive, so creating efficiencies that reduce chaos, streamline innovation processes, and bring safer, more sustainable products to market faster is critical to success," says Greg Coticchia, CEO at Sopheon.

"We are excited to partner with Nobian to improve its strategic planning and new product development with Accolade and assist with its continued ascension as a market leader."

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon (LSE:SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including software, expertise and best practices, to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's Accolade solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management, and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

