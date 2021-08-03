FLYR Labs Accelerates Growth with Key Executive Hires, New Offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Amsterdam

Software Pioneer of The Revenue Operating System for Airlines Expands to Meet Customer Demand.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLYR Labs announced today that senior executives from Southwest Airlines, GE, and IBM have joined the fast-growing provider of commercial intelligence tools for airlines and the transportation industry.

FLYR's Revenue Operating SystemTM is a purpose-built software platform that leverages AI and deep learning technology to produce measurable increases in revenue and passenger loads for its customers. Its data-driven technology also provides more accurate forecasting that enables smarter commercial decisions, reducing forecasting errors by ten-fold compared to legacy systems.

Over a dozen major airlines across the globe are currently working with FLYR, demonstrating increases in revenue of up to 7% by enabling smarter forecasting and pricing. To better serve its rapidly-growing customer base, FLYR has opened new offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Amsterdam.

"FLYR Labs is expanding rapidly to address escalating demand as airlines seek a reliable source of commercial intelligence in today's highly dynamic environment," said FLYR Founder and CEO, Alex Mans. "I am proud to be part of a team of industry veterans who share our vision for providing the airline sector with the insights and tools that drive the most informed commercial decisions. Airlines are no longer satisfied with legacy systems constrained by decades-old technology that prevent them from accurately forecasting demand and delivering optimal pricing strategies."

Senior executives who recently joined FLYR include:

Robert Haun , Vice President of AI Delivery, focusing on the customer implementation and adoption of FLYR's software platform. Previously at Southwest Airlines, Robert brings specialized airline expertise from his 13 years of leading projects in Revenue Management.

Matt Brown , Vice President of Growth, focusing on customer growth. Previously, he held executive sales and marketing roles at GE. Matt has 20 years of experience leading go-to-market teams including new technology ventures in the Aviation and Aerospace sector.

Morgan Montgomery-Rice , Vice President of People & Operations, leading FLYR's rapidly growing talent and operations teams. Morgan comes from IBM and recently Buoy Health, where she led the Human Resources function for the company's SaaS offerings.

FLYR has also drawn seasoned talent from American Airlines and PROS in pivotal product and training roles. The company is actively hiring across multiple functional areas, with emphasis on further expanding its product portfolio. The company anticipates growing to 200 team members by the end of the year.

FLYR's Cirrus Revenue Operating SystemTM software applies advanced deep learning, a cutting-edge domain within artificial intelligence to deliver accurate revenue and demand forecasts, and manage revenue-optimal pricing decisions in real-time.

Offering a fast and risk-free implementation, FLYR's cloud-based platform is compatible with airlines' existing commercial systems and requires no upfront investment to prove its benefits. While serving the needs of airlines is FLYR's primary focus, the company intends to extend its technology across other travel and transportation industries through various strategic partnerships.

About FLYR Labs

Headquartered in San Francisco, FLYR Labs is a technology company that provides its Cirrus Revenue Operating System to enable critical commercial decision-making, including forecasting and pricing. By leveraging artificial intelligence and deep learning technology, FLYR provides a single source of truth for critical data and empowers companies to optimize pricing, enhance the effectiveness across commercial teams, and build more efficient travel and transportation industries. To learn more about FLYR, visit https://flyrlabs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586649/FLYR_Logo_Color_Logo.jpg