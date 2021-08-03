LED Grow Lights Market to Reach $12.32 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 28.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

High efficiency and controllability offered by LED grow lights and rise in adoption in vertical farming drive the growth of the global LED grow lights market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "LED Grow Lights Market By Wattage (Low Power, Medium Power, and High Power), Spectrum (Narrow and Broad), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit), and Application (Indoor Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Vertical Farming, Turf and Landscaping, Research, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global LED grow lights industry generated $1.28 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $12.32 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime Determinants of Growth

High efficiency and controllability offered by LED grow lights and rise in adoption in vertical farming drive the growth of the global LED grow lights market. However, lack of standardization and high initial investment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, legalization of cannabis presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 280 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12781

Covid-19 Scenario

Production activities of LED grow lights halted due to lockdown implemented across many countries. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in production at full capacity.

The demand from application industries such as indoor farming, commercial greenhouse, vertical farming, turf and landscaping, and others lowered down considerably during the lockdown. However, the demand is estimated to grow steadily during post-lockdown as daily activities get back on track.

The ban on import-export activities led to disruptions in the supply chain and the supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain is expected to be restored.

The Low Power Segment to Maintain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period

Based on wattage, the low power segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the global LED grow lights market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to ease in installation and operation as it functions on the basis of plug-and-play. However, the medium power segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in demand for indoor farming and the need for suitable intensity of light to generate optimum yield.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12781

The Narrow Segment to Maintain its Dominant Share during the Forecast Period

Based on spectrum, the narrow segment held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global LED grow lights market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the selective spectrum of lights required by certain plants. However, the broad segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 31.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its crucial role in the treatment of bacterial infections in plants.

Asia-Pacific, Followed by North America, to Grow at the Fastest CAGR

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period, owing to rapid surge in urban agriculture, such as greenhouses, vertical farming, and growth chambers. However, Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global LED grow lights market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is due to considerable investments in indoor farming due to lack of sufficient sunlight for healthy development of fruits and vegetables.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12781?reqfor=covid

Leading Market Players

Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Bridgelux Inc. (U.S.)

CreeLED Inc. (U.S.)

EVERLIGHT Electronics Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Heliospectra AB ( Sweden )

) Lumigrow Inc. (U.S.)

OSRAM GmbH ( Germany )

) Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Savant Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Signify Holding ( Netherlands )

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Outdoor LED Display Market

Downlights Market

Kitchen Lighting Market

Ambient Lighting market

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Lighting Management System Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2030

Smart Lamp Market- Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg