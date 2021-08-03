Imprivata Introduces the First Enterprise Password AutoFill Solution to Deliver Fast, Secure Access to Shared iPhones

The digital identity company for healthcare and beyond releases Imprivata GroundControl with Enterprise Password AutoFill to significantly streamline access to both legacy and modern healthcare and business iOS apps while supporting personalized device experiences in shared-use environments.

Organizations unlock the full potential of shared mobile devices by eliminating the manual and often repetitive process of accessing an app that commonly takes 30 or more keystrokes and 15 seconds, down to just two keystrokes and less than one second.

Powered by Imprivata access management, digital identity, and automated provisioning technologies, the solution delivers automated device provisioning, secure device checkout, and fast, secure access for users of shared iPhones with two-factor authentication at the time of check out.



LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, today announced the release of its Enterprise Password AutoFill capability, the first and only Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution to enable rapid access to legacy and modern healthcare and business iOS apps on shared-use devices. Powered by Imprivata access management and digital identity technologies and Imprivata GroundControl, the solution supports personalized device experiences while removing the need for manual authentication, which improves efficiency while enhancing security.

With lengthy usernames and complex passwords now the norm, accessing an application often requires a significant amount of manual interaction for clinicians with limited time in high-stakes healthcare settings. To address these challenges, Imprivata GroundControl optimizes the user experience by reducing the taps needed to type a username and password from 30+ taps to two. Through a fast, convenient badge tap at the time of device checkout, users carry their credentials into mobile devices and applications, creating a secure, auditable trail of access events.

According to the IDC Technology Spotlight, The Value of a Digital Identity Strategy in Healthcare, digital identity has become the new control plane for healthcare, and CISOs, CIOs, and other health IT leaders, and needs to be managed intelligently. As risk and complexity continue to accelerate, a solid digital identity strategy can empower health IT leaders with solutions that strategically balance security and efficiency initiatives.

Imprivata GroundControl delivers automated device provisioning, secure device checkout, and quick, secure access for users. Now with the Enterprise Password AutoFill capability, users benefit from:

Stronger security: The Enterprise Password AutoFill capability allows customers to dial up password complexity without burdening staff -a strategic imperative with the risk of cyber-attacks creating the need for strict security requirements. The solution also enforces two-factor authentication at the time of device check out on shared devices.

Fewer help desk tickets: By streamlining access to mobile applications, this workflow cuts down on IT intervention by removing risks often associated with manual authentication.



"Users who want quick access to iOS devices have been asking for this capability to save valuable time and eliminate password fatigue," said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. "This is the only solution that allows customers to unlock the full potential of shared iOS devices by ensuring an efficient and secure clinical workflow that's truly friction free."

Imprivata GroundControl with Enterprise Password AutoFill is available now. To request a demo and learn more about Imprivata mobile IAM and provisioning solutions, visit: imprivata.com/mobile.

About Imprivata

Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare's unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

