Highest July on record, fifth highest month in OCC's history

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that July 2021 total cleared contract volume was 794,793,709 contracts, up 29.2 percent compared to July 2020 and the highest July on record. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through July was 39,175,394 contracts, up 38.2 percent compared to July 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 790,038,364, up 29.2 percent compared to July 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 749,029,013 contracts, up 28.6 percent compared to July 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 211,159,558, a 2.2 percent increase compared to July 2020. Index options volume was 41,009,351, up 39.6 percent compared to July 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 38,940,012 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 4,755,345, a 35.4 percent increase compared to July 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 235,382 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in July 2021 was $123,277,337,598, an 86.9 percent increase compared to July 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 32.8 percent in new loans compared to July 2020 with 156,736 transactions last month.

For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

July 2021

Total

Contract

Volume July 2020

Total

Contract

Volume July 2021

Total

Contract

Change

vs 2020 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2021 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2020 July 2021

Change vs

2020 Equity Options 749,029,013 582,318,225 28.6% 37,039,944 26,063,762 42.1% Index Options 41,009,351 29,369,295 39.6% 1,900,068 2,017,148 -5.8% Total Options 790,038,364 611,687,520 29.2% 38,940,012 28,080,910 38.7% Futures 4,755,345 3,512,363 35.4% 235,382 261,447 -10.0% Total Volume 794,793,709 615,199,883 29.2% 39,175,394 28,342,357 38.2%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2021. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005616/en/

Contacts:

Michael Shore

OCC Public Relations

PublicRelations@theocc.com