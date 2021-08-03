DigiMax Global Solutions: CryptoHawk Provides Subscribers 2-month Returns of 44.5% on BTC and 22.1% on ETH

WEALTHSIMPLE NOW LISTING DIGIMAX STOCK

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to share its performance over the first two months since the revamped Crypto Price Indicator tool was launched June 1, 2021.

In its first month of June, during a period when both Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped by 7% and 15% respectively, DigiMax provided subscribers who followed the indicators positive returns of 27% and 13%.

As of the end of July, even though both Bitcoin and Ethereum enjoyed a strong recovery in the latter part of July, CryptoHawk again "captured the volatility" and helped investors make strong gains when crypto prices went up, just like the gains captured the prior month when crypto prices went down.

For the combined June-July 2021 period, Bitcoin had a net change of +5.1% while Ethereum dropped -3.6% during the period. CryptoHawk instead provided subscribers returns of +44.9% for Bitcoin and +22.1% for Ethereum.

CryptoHawk is continuing to prove that not only does it help "protect investors from crypto liability," CryptoHawk actually helps "investors capture volatility for big gains."

The CryptoHawk results provide a strong foundation to launch the CryptoHawk-based Crypto Fund domiciled in Cayman Island expected to be launched by the end of August 2021 as previously announced. Pre-marketing of the fund is commencing and the stated goal of achieving $1 billion of Assets Under Management ("AUM") within 24 months seems realistic at this time.

DigiMax is also pleased to note that WealthSimple has commenced listing DigiMax on their website. According to Wikipedia, "WealthSimple Inc. is a Canadian online investment management service focused on millennials. The firm was founded in September 2014 by Michael Katchen and is based in Toronto. As of February 19, 2021, the firm holds over C$8.4 billion in assets under management."

About Calculations

All of the calculations above assume a constant amount is invested for each trade and the returns reported are the sum of the performance of all individual trend indicators sent to subscribers during the period described. These returns assume the investor is trading long and short based on these trend indicators and the returns do not include commission costs as these vary for each investor. The rates of return of Bitcoin and Ethereum is calculated based on the change in price from the first day of the period described and the last day, divided by the first day price.

About CryptoHawk

CryptoHawk is an Artificial Intelligence-driven, price-trend prediction tool that can be profitably used by any investor interested in trading Bitcoin or Ethereum. The tool is different as it uses AI and machine learning to capture profit from the volatility of crypto currencies rather than incur the risk of buy-and-hold investments. In both up and down markets, CryptoHawk has the potential to deliver subscribers much higher returns when trading. In sum, CryptoHawk is an AI Solution that protects traders from volatility, while at the same time allowing them to profit from it.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is a technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.

To learn more, visit our websites: https://digimaxglobal.com/

https:/cryptohawk.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company and Kirobo Inc.'s future plans, expectations and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the future plans of Kirobo Inc. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the benefits and uses of our software, the pricing and availability of our software, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the platforms and software described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products and services, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology changes on the products and industry, the ability for Kirobo Inc. to complete its business objectives, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

