- (PLX AI) - RWE Renewables signs contract with Fugro for seabed mapping at three major offshore projects in the UK and Ireland.
- • The offshore site investigation and geophysical works will take place at Dublin Array, in Ireland, and at North Falls and Five Estuaries in the southern North Sea
- • This follows a successful working relationship between the two companies at Triton Knoll, Sofia and Awel y Môr offshore wind farms
- • The seafloor and geophysical information that result from the project studies will help inform the final design of the each of the projects
