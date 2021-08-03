Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent cryptocurrency custody service provider, announced today that Ryan Dunn has joined its executive team as Chief of Staff.

An experienced public policy and corporate affairs strategist, Dunn previously held senior leadership roles in the Government of Canada, including Chief of Staff to the Minister of Finance, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Director of Issues Management in the Prime Minister's Office. In the private sector, he worked in senior regulatory and corporate affairs roles for Fidelity Investments Canada ULC.

As Chief of Staff at Brane, Dunn will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer and executive team to manage strategic, cross-functional projects, accomplish corporate priorities, drive continuous business process improvements, and foster strong working relationships with regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

"Having had the privilege of advancing Canada's global reputation as a leader in sound financial regulation and economic management, I'm excited about Brane's mission to bring stability and trust to the emerging crypto asset class," Dunn said. "In a sector that still has work to do in earning the confidence of governments and the public, Brane is well positioned to support the work of regulators while offering financial institutions a trusted partner for safekeeping of crypto assets."

"Ryan's extensive government, regulatory, and financial sector experience will further advance our collaboration with authorities to build sound regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies that protect market participants while supporting innovation and opportunity," said Jerome Dwight, Brane's President and the former President and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations. "Recruiting an executive of Ryan's calibre further demonstrates our commitment to bring stability, assurance, and credibility to the fast-growing crypto ecosystem."

"Former senior leaders in government bring a tremendous skill set to a lean, fast-growing company - including creative problem-solving, experience in high-pressure environments, and ability to play as part of a team," said the Hon. Dalton McGuinty, Ontario's 24th Premier (2003-2013) and a member of Brane's board of directors. "Ryan's proven track record of managing high-performance teams, working on critical files in the national interest, will make him a valuable addition to Brane's leadership."

For more information:

Emile Scheffel

604-970-8658

emile@brane.capital

Founded in 2017, Brane Capital is an independent Canadian crypto custody service provider, helping institutional clients unlock the opportunities of blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its core digital asset custody technology, is third-party certified to stringent global standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and NIST CSF Tier 4, and insured against theft and crime.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91876