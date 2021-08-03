VETRO Inc.: VETRO Named as FTTH Top 100 Company by Broadband Communities Magazine for Fifth Consecutive Year

VETRO, Inc. again recognized as being at the forefront of market leadership, supporting the company's mission to become the standard platform for network mapping and management.

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / For the fifth consecutive year, VETRO Inc. , the internet infrastructure intelligence platform for broadband mapping and fiber management, has been named a Top 100 Fiber-to-the-Home company by Broadband Communities Magazine . The annual FTTH Top 100 list, chosen by magazine editors with input from industry experts, recognizes companies that are leading the way in building a fiber-connected world.

The VETRO platform is at the forefront of a major shift in how data is embraced and utilized in fiber network operations. As broadband operators adopt a shared, fast and smart data culture, VETRO provides the leading platform with which to take advantage of the transformative power of their network data. With the VETRO platform, fiber operators are planning, designing, building, and operating their networks, growing their subscriber bases, and seamlessly integrating their business systems, enabling data-backed decision-making and faster growth.

"We are very proud of our award-winning platform and the team behind it," said Will Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder of VETRO. "Supporting our customers in making better data-driven decisions to forward their connectivity missions is what we're all about. And being part of the solution suite helping to achieve a truly connected world is an honor, especially in these times."

The VETRO team is also thrilled to be one of two companies from Maine on the list this year - one of our amazing customers, New Gloucester-based Otelco, also made the 2021 Top 100 in the fiber operator category.

To learn more, check out the full list of 2021 winners here .

About VETRO Inc.

VETRO is a SaaS software company delivering unparalleled internet infrastructure intelligence through a unique mapping platform. We deliver the world's best map-based SaaS platform to plan, design, build and operate the internet infrastructure that enables a connected and sustainable world. VETRO is built for ISPs and others who own or manage fiber networks and need a fiber specific asset management platform. At VETRO, we are passionate about enabling better connectivity for all, and delivering disruptive digital transformation for all Communications Service Providers.

Media Contact:

Luke Benfield

York IE

media@vetrofibermap.com

SOURCE: VETRO Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658062/VETRO-Named-as-FTTH-Top-100-Company-by-Broadband-Communities-Magazine-for-Fifth-Consecutive-Year