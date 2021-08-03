Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Today, Ms. Kristy Hunt, President of Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC Pink: GSPI), submitted a proposal to a private Request for Proposal (RFQ) from a China engine manufacturing company.

The RFQ was sparked by a presentation previously given to China representatives in California by the GSPI Consortium, concerning its Ultra-Efficient Multi-Fuel Engine (UME).

President Hunt quickly assembled the original consortium partners to address this new RFQ. Green Star's UME Consortium partners have considerable experience in the development and production of lightweight, multi-fuel, ultra-high efficiency engines. UME Consortium partners have been awarded 15 separate contracts by US Government Agencies totaling over five million dollars for the Development of Affordable High Power Density Engines for Aeronautics and Space. These contracts were awarded by the Department of Defense, for the Army, Navy, Air Force and NASA.

The UME are the perfect design to address the current issues surrounding the infrastructure issues the United States is trying to solve. The 35-kWh battery pack would provide up to 100 miles per day or even further running completely on electricity. Beyond that range, UME range-extender engine could be employed as needed eliminating any range anxiety the driver could have. Therefore, the range extender concept can eliminate the need for hundreds of thousands of expensive high-power charging stations. We can eliminate the enormous amount of money required to safeguard and expand the electrical power grid system; all because these vehicles can be recharged at night at cheaper electrical rates and when the electrical grid system has surplus electrical power.

China, based on its experience, has made a significant change in its transportation policy, away from all-electric vehicles, and has adopted the range extender concept for the future. Green Star Consortium partners have pushed the range extender concept for many years in the United States without success. Now the largest country in the world, with the most electric vehicle experience, has arrived at the same conclusion. (Compared to China, the United States is still in its infancy when it comes to electric vehicle transportation. For example, there are 420,000 Electric buses in China, versus, 650 electric buses in the United States).

Suggested read, "The World of Hybrids" written many years ago by Joseph LaStella, outlining why China has now changed its electric vehicle program (https://gspiusa.com/blog/f/introduction-to-the-world-of-hybrid-vehicles). UME engines have no valves, no rocker arms, no valve springs, which eliminates hundreds of individual parts. The UME engines have no spark plugs, virtually eliminating all the electronic components required for the ignition system. The patented direct injection system allows the injectors to change their droplet size to accommodate different fuels.

See the following example to make the range extender concept clearer:

The 26 kW UME engine could be the ultimate range extender. At 26 kW per hour (35 HP), in three hours the UME engine could replenish 78 kWh worth of energy to a vehicle. This is much more than it ever would use, even traveling at highway speeds. This amount of energy equals about the same as carried by the all-electric Tesla sedan, which is 80 kWh which allows a driving distance of almost 300 miles with a weight of almost 5,000 lbs.

This UME engine can be used as an unlimited on-board range extender power supply to drive the vehicle approximately 300-400 miles, virtually eliminating any range anxiety any driver could possibly have.

In the United States, 80% of the vehicles used each day travel less than 40 miles (US government statistics). Under real operating conditions, with a 35-kWh battery-pack a vehicle can complete its daily runs on battery power, completely independent of the range extender.

VSS UPDATE: FTC has released a Cease and Desist on VSS advertising in relation to the COVID-19 virus. Ms. Hunt is working with to FTC to cure any issues. A re-branding plan is being developed to allow the formula to continue to be offered as a dietary supplement within the FTC's guidelines.

GSPI has shifted its primary focus back to the environmental technology that has received strong interest in the past. By reviving the projects that have already garnered interest, thereby pulling GSPI's wide range of applicable technology back into the spotlight. See Press Release 7/29/21 in reference: Green Star Products Announces New Business Projects For 2021 https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GSPI/news/Green-Star-Products-Announces-New-Business-Projects-For-2021?id=313885.

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC Pink: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please go to our website https://gspiusa.com/.

CONTACT:

Kristy Hunt, President

Green Star Products, Inc.

kristy@gspiusa.com

https://gspiusa.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91908