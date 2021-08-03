Anzeige
03.08.2021
Polygon brings publishing of the Q2 report forward

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon will publish the Interim report for Q2, 2021 on Thursday August 5, 2021, at 10:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-brings-publishing-of-the-q2-report-forward,c3391918

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/3391918/1450478.pdf

PR-Polygon Q2 210803

