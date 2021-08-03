Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.: Turner Venture Group Announces New Payment Processor and BloomiClean.com Sales Integration

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce it has completed all required compliance steps needed to activate a nationwide merchant services account for our online product marketing website, www.bloomiclean.com. The Company can now accept all major credit and debit cards for payment through our Bloomiclean website.

We appreciate the assistance of Payment Cloud, and their dedicated staff for brokering our service needs, guiding us through the exhaustive process for CBD online sales and securing us a favorable processing contract with Electronic Merchant Services. As sales take place, the proceeds are processed through our gateway, Authorized.net and subsequently the sales proceeds are sent to our Bloomi Labs, LLC bank account.

It should be noted, we previously had an online payment processing agreement with Square, that account was terminated due the cost and legal complexity of selling products containing CBD online to the nationwide market and their limited availability to Company's at our stage. This led to the decision to work with a speciality group that focused on these types of transactions.

The overall effort to satisfy the multitude of compliance issues related to the approval of CBD product sales online through a credit/debit card payment gateway required certification that there were no THC trace elements in our product. Bloomiclean was tested by a certified laboratory via its manufacturing relationship and had no trace elements of THC (the Certificate of Analysis is available on the Company's website.) Additionally, the Company and its management had to pass a background check and credit checks in order to obtain approval. Moving forward the Company will continue to expand its marketing effort to increase sales of Bloomiclean both online and through retail locations.

"We are excited to have our merchant processing account activated and look forward to more orders coming in. Customers can now visit the website and place their order in real-time. Our manufacturer and fulfillment center in St. Louis is ready with inventory to ship orders. We are also reviewing additional CBD products to add to our product mix, now that our website is live and open for business," stated CEO James Smith.

About Payment Cloud:

PaymentCloud strives to secure payment processing for any type of business, whether that be high risk, low risk, or simply hard to place industries. We promise to guide our merchants with inclusivity, creativity, and transparency along every step of the way. Our personalized approach sets us apart from others like us and we want to continue to expand and adapt in that direction.

https://paymentcloudinc.com/about/

About Electronic Merchant Services:

EMS, established in 1999 is a privately held corporation. We offer credit card based payment processing services to small and medium sized merchants located across the United States. Our goal is to exceed merchant expectations. We accomplish extraordinary service by strategic cost reduction and risk management, which is why our merchant retention rate is one the highest in the industry. We are committed to quality and personal attention. Our professional staff will give you the best service your company deserves.

https://emspayments.com/

About Authorized.net:

Since 1996, Authorize.net has been a leading provider of payment gateway services, managing the submission of billions of transactions to processing networks on behalf of merchant customers. Authorize.net is a wholly owned subsidiary of Visa (NYSE: V). Authorize.net services are sold through a network of reseller partners including Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) and financial institutions that offer Authorize.net payment services to their merchant customers.

Please refer to most recent website announcements for more information:

https://tvoginc.com/industry-news/turner-news/

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

Turner (OTC:TVOG) is a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the real asset, hemp, health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and supply chain technology segments. Turner's cornerstone acquisition of Bloomi Labs, LLC has formulation of a CBD Hand Sanitizer manufactured domestically.

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Key Links:

OTCMarkets Profile: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TVOG/profile

Disclaimer: https://TVOGinc.com/contactus/disclaimer/

Corporate Website: http://TVOGInc.com | http://BloomiClean.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvoginc | http://twitter.com/BloomiClean

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVOGinc/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/TVOGinc/

Contacts:

James B. Smith, CEO, Chairman

Turner Valley Oil And Gas, Inc.

Address: 5900 Balcones Drive, Suite 4503, Austin,TX 78731

Phone: 1-830-291-8189

Email: TurnerVentureGroupInc@gmail.com or info@TVOGinc.com

SOURCE: Turner Valley Oil And Gas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658148/Turner-Venture-Group-Announces-New-Payment-Processor-and-BloomiCleancom-Sales-Integration