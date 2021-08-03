Mentor Spaces Now Available on SAP Store

Platform Delivers Scalable Mentorship Technology to Businesses that Use SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Mentor Spaces today announced that its community-driven mentorship platform for underrepresented talent is now available on SAP ® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Mentor Spaces provides mentorship technology to businesses that use SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions to scale diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

"As a participant of the HR and future of work program at SAP.iO San Francisco, we are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with SAP," said Chris Motley, founder and CEO of Mentor Spaces. "With Mentor Spaces, human resources and DEI professionals have the opportunity to leverage the power of scalable mentorship technology to easily attract, hire and retain underrepresented talent. We are proud to be working alongside SAP to help advance the careers of underrepresented talent."

Mentor Spaces facilitates conversations with experts aligned to one's professional interests and goals through both Q&As and live sessions. The power of Mentor Spaces' technology enables companies to enhance brand, engage colleagues, and mentor historically marginalized populations to cultivate diverse talent pipelines. Organizations that partner with Mentor Spaces benefit from up to a 30 percent increase in employee retention, a 50 percent decrease in time spent on admin and talent sourcing, and a significant increase in employee engagement.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com , delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing approximately 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Mentor Spaces is also a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

To learn more about Mentor Spaces on SAP Store, click here .

ABOUT MENTOR SPACES

Mentor Spaces is a community-driven mentorship platform designed to help companies scale DEI efforts while advancing the careers of underrepresented talent. As the largest mentorship community for underrepresented professionals, the platform facilitates career conversations between employees and prospective candidates to streamline diverse talent acquisition, engagement and retention. Different from point-in-time, transactional approaches to recruitment, Mentor Spaces enables companies to cultivate relationships with underrepresented students and professionals before and after formal recruiting events. Join the Mentor Spaces community today: mentorspaces.com .

ABOUT SAP.IO

SAP.iO delivers new partnerships and products for SAP by accelerating and scaling startup innovation as well as incubating employee ventures. SAP.iO brings together innovators from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how businesses run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 300+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. For more information, visit http://sap.io .

