Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) is pleased to announce the completion of an exploration agreement with Matachewan First Nation and Mattagami First Nation that allows the Company to explore and drill on its Gowan Project and Beck-Ottaway project. This agreement opens the door for the Company to move forward with the drilling of both properties. Drilling targets have been identified.

According to Paul Riss, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, "It is a pleasure to be working with the Matachewan and Mattagami First Nations to bring these properties into production. We agreed to work together in a spirit of cooperation for mutual benefit as well as social, ecological, cultural and economic well-being. The First Nations have businesses and members who are familiar with the Timmins mining camp and they can provide us with a benefit by participating in our exploration activities and operations. With this agreement in hand, we intend to apply for drilling permits."

About Fortune's Projects

The Company's Beck-Ottaway project contains 3,750 acres located 10 miles north of Canada Nickel Company's world class Crawford nickel-cobalt-PGM deposit and 22 miles NE of Glencore's Kidd processing facilities. The Gowan project contains 5,100 acres located 10 miles west of Class 1 Nickel's Alexo-Dundonald project (a developing project and past producer of high-grade nickel sulfide) and 6 miles NW of Glencore's processing facilities. Several strong geophysical anomalies have been identified on both properties and they each have good potential to expand base and precious metal mineralization, based on limited but significant surface samples and shallow drilling results.

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. In additional to mineral rights, holdings in public company securities and a 15% interest in Kaiyon Biotech Inc., it has two wholly owned subsidiaries. ICF Industries Inc. offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. It helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions. Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck-Ottaway properties located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Timmins mining camp lies at the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, platinum-group metals, and industrial minerals such as talc. Fortune believes its projects have substantial gold and nickel potential.

