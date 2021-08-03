DJ Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
1
Stewart Harrington
a) Name
Reason for the notification
2
Non- Executive Director
a) Position/status
Initial Notification
b) Initial Notification Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
Hibernia REIT plc
a) Name
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
b) LEI
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument,
Ordinary Shares of ?0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc
a) type of
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
instrument
Identification code
Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme
b) Nature of the transaction
Price(s) Volume(s)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) ?1.307873 4,333
N/A
Aggregated information
d) - Aggregated volume
- Price
2021-08-02
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin
Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this
transaction is 231,092
Ordinary Shares
g) Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
1
Terence O'Rourke
a) Name
Reason for the notification
2
Non- Executive Director
a) Position/status
Initial Notification
b) Initial Notification Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
Hibernia REIT plc
a) Name
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
b) LEI
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument,
Ordinary Shares of ?0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc
a) type of
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
instrument
Identification code
Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme
b) Nature of the transaction
Price(s) Volume(s)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) ?1.307873 3,170
N/A
Aggregated information
d) - Aggregated volume
- Price
2021-08-02
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin
Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this
transaction is 169,056
Ordinary Shares
g) Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
1
Thomas Edwards-Moss
a) Name
Reason for the notification
2
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director
a) Position/status
Initial Notification
b) Initial Notification Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
Hibernia REIT plc
a) Name
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
b) LEI
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument,
Ordinary Shares of ?0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc
a) type of
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
instrument
Identification code
Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme
b) Nature of the transaction
Price(s) Volume(s)
8,197
c) Price(s) and volume(s) ?1.307873
N/A
Aggregated information
d) - Aggregated volume
- Price
2021-08-02
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin
Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this
transaction is 437,210
Ordinary Shares
