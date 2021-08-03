DJ Director/PDMR shareholding

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Director/PDMR shareholding 03-Aug-2021 / 15:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

1

Stewart Harrington

a) Name

Reason for the notification

2

Non- Executive Director

a) Position/status

Initial Notification

b) Initial Notification Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

Hibernia REIT plc

a) Name

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

b) LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument,

Ordinary Shares of ?0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

a) type of

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

instrument

Identification code

Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s)

c) Price(s) and volume(s) ?1.307873 4,333

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2021-08-02

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this

transaction is 231,092

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

1

Terence O'Rourke

a) Name

Reason for the notification

2

Non- Executive Director

a) Position/status

Initial Notification

b) Initial Notification Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

Hibernia REIT plc

a) Name

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

b) LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument,

Ordinary Shares of ?0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

a) type of

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

instrument

Identification code

Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s)

c) Price(s) and volume(s) ?1.307873 3,170

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2021-08-02

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this

transaction is 169,056

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

1

Thomas Edwards-Moss

a) Name

Reason for the notification

2

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

a) Position/status

Initial Notification

b) Initial Notification Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

Hibernia REIT plc

a) Name

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

b) LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument,

Ordinary Shares of ?0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

a) type of

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

instrument

Identification code

Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s)

8,197

c) Price(s) and volume(s) ?1.307873

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2021-08-02

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this

transaction is 437,210

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 Sequence No.: 119111 EQS News ID: 1223785 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

