MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the inclusion of the Exchange-traded bonds into Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange and the assignment of the registration number to the issue 03-Aug-2021 / 18:10 MSK

Krasnodar, Russia (August 3, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the inclusion of its Exchange-traded bonds into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange and the assignment of the registration number to the issue.

Please be informed that on August 3, 2021 the Exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-004P-01 series were included into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. The Exchange-traded bonds were included into the quotation list.

The registration number 4B02-01-60525-P-004P as of 03.08.2021 has been assigned to the issue of the Exchange-traded bonds of BO-004P-01 series.

Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit

Type of securities: of the BO-004P-01 series with centralized accounting of rights, placed under the

Program of the exchange-traded bonds of 004P series with the registration number of

4-60525-?-004?-02? as of 26.10.2020 (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds)

Maturity date: 1 092 (One thousand ninety second) day from the commencing date of the

Exchange-traded bonds placement

Registration number assigned to the issue and the date of 4B02-01-60525-P-004P as of 03.08.2021 assignment:

Name of the authority which assigned the registration number Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS to the securities issue:

Placement method: open subscription

Pre-emptive right: not provided

Amount of securities to be placed and their nominal value:

The amount of the Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-004P-01 series to be placed and the nominal value of the securities is specified in the Document which contains the terms of the securities placement.

The price of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination:

The price of the exchange-traded bonds placement is specified in the Document which contains the terms of the securities placement.

The period of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination:

The commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is specified in the Document which contains the terms of the securities placement.

The procedure of providing access to the information contained in the Prospectus:

The Prospectus and the Program of the Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-004P-01 series have been disclosed by the Issuer at the following websites:

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671; https://www.magnit.com.

The Issuer shall publish the text of the securities issue resolution and the text of the Document which contains the terms of the securities placement on the Internet not later than the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement.

The Bonds Program, the Prospectus and the securities issue resolution and the Document which contains the terms of the securities placement shall be available at the following address: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russian Federation, tel. +7 (861) 210-98-10. Copies of the above-mentioned documents shall be provided by PJSC "Magnit" for a fee not exceeding the cost of copying.

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company

is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39

distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores)

in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues

of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow

Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating

