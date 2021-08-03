Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports: Return on Assets 1.46% Return on Equity 14.18%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Bulletin Board: TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2021 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2021.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,426,000 or $1.26 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1,130,000 or $1.00 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 26%.
For the first six months of 2021, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $2,754,000, an increase of 22% over the first half of 2020 results of $2,254,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2021 were $2.44, an increase of 23% over the first half of 2020 results of $1.99 per diluted common share.
Matt R. Opitz, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased with the performance Trinity Bank was able to achieve in 2Q. These results represent our most profitable quarter since inception and that is due to the hard work and dedication of our great staff. PPP fee income and core loan growth, excluding PPP loans, were the primary drivers in achieving this above average performance."
"We have successfully submitted all round one PPP loans for forgiveness and have received 100% forgiveness on all but one loan that has been processed. Subsequently, that loan has been paid off. We are now focused on assisting our customers with the forgiveness of round two loans and have already begun those efforts."
"We continue to see above average loan demand both from our existing customer base as well as prospective customers who are encountering challenges with their banks. We are well positioned to continue taking advantage of this growth opportunity but, as always, we remain focused on quality over quantity."
"We are still faced with a great deal of uncertainty and have prepared accordingly, adding significantly to our Loan Loss Reserve this year, despite no material deterioration in our loan portfolio. With our core earnings (excluding PPP impact), strong capital base, asset quality, and efficiency, we remain ready to take advantage of opportunities for continued growth."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ending
|June 30
|%
|June 30
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2021
|2020
|Change
|2021
|2020
|Change
Interest income
|$
|3,806
|$
|3,042
|25.1
|%
|$
|7,462
|$
|5,964
|25.1
|%
Interest expense
|144
|188
|-23.4
|%
|276
|569
|-51.5
|%
Net Interest Income
|3,662
|2,854
|28.3
|%
|7,186
|5,395
|33.2
|%
Service charges on deposits
|58
|39
|48.7
|%
|115
|89
|29.2
|%
Other income
|104
|79
|31.6
|%
|195
|159
|22.6
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|162
|118
|37.3
|%
|310
|248
|25.0
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,080
|1,037
|4.1
|%
|2,039
|1,892
|7.8
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|114
|113
|0.9
|%
|238
|228
|4.4
|%
Other expense
|405
|412
|-1.7
|%
|910
|814
|11.8
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,599
|1,562
|2.4
|%
|3,187
|2,934
|8.6
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,225
|1,410
|57.8
|%
|4,309
|2,709
|59.1
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|550
|125
|340.0
|%
|1,100
|125
|780.0
|%
Earnings before income taxes
|1,675
|1,285
|30.4
|%
|3,209
|2,584
|24.2
|%
Provision for income taxes
|249
|155
|N/M
|455
|330
|37.9
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,426
|$
|1,130
|26.2
|%
|$
|2,754
|$
|2,254
|22.2
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.32
|1.04
|26.5
|%
|2.55
|2.07
|23.1
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,084
|1,086
|1,081
|1,087
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.26
|1.00
|26.0
|%
|2.44
|1.99
|22.8
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,130
|1,133
|1,127
|1,134
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Six Months
|June 30
|%
|June 30
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2021
|2020
|Change
|2021
|2020
|Change
Total loans
|$
|261,273
|$
|212,258
|23.1
|%
|$
|262,025
|$
|190,812
|37.3
|%
Total short term investments
|28,242
|41,211
|-31.5
|%
|19,931
|40,061
|-50.2
|%
Total investment securities
|96,153
|81,496
|18.0
|%
|95,251
|77,753
|22.5
|%
Earning assets
|385,668
|334,965
|15.1
|%
|377,207
|308,626
|22.2
|%
Total assets
|391,571
|342,369
|14.4
|%
|383,478
|316,082
|21.3
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|136,853
|122,409
|11.8
|%
|142,334
|105,435
|35.0
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|211,012
|180,558
|16.9
|%
|197,935
|171,387
|15.5
|%
Total deposits
|347,865
|302,967
|14.8
|%
|340,269
|276,822
|22.9
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|N/M
|122
|0
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|40,236
|$
|36,611
|9.9
|%
|$
|39,713
|$
|36,495
|8.8
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
Total loans
|$
|261,273
|$
|262,840
|$
|239,440
|$
|216,454
|$
|212,337
Total short term investments
|28,242
|11,131
|23,960
|32,176
|41,211
Total investment securities
|96,153
|94,737
|93,094
|92,272
|81,496
Earning assets
|385,668
|368,708
|356,494
|340,902
|335,044
Total assets
|391,571
|375,295
|363,558
|342,058
|342,369
Noninterest bearing deposits
|136,853
|133,541
|130,114
|117,655
|122,409
Interest bearing deposits
|211,012
|199,047
|191,654
|189,053
|180,558
Total deposits
|347,865
|332,588
|321,768
|306,708
|302,967
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|244
|0
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|40,236
|$
|39,352
|$
|38,084
|$
|37,602
|$
|36,611
|Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
Interest income
|$
|3,806
|$
|3,656
|$
|3,177
|$
|2,949
|$
|3,042
Interest expense
|144
|131
|129
|158
|188
Net Interest Income
|3,662
|3,525
|3,048
|2,791
|2,854
Service charges on deposits
|58
|56
|61
|56
|39
Other income
|104
|91
|90
|86
|79
Total Non Interest Income
|162
|147
|151
|142
|118
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,080
|959
|977
|915
|1,037
Occupancy and equipment expense
|114
|124
|119
|94
|113
Other expense
|405
|505
|362
|364
|412
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,599
|1,588
|1,458
|1,373
|1,562
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,225
|2,084
|1,741
|1,560
|1,410
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|(1
|0
|0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|550
|550
|315
|200
|125
Earnings before income taxes
|1,675
|1,534
|1,425
|1,378
|1,285
Provision for income taxes
|249
|206
|179
|162
|155
Net Earnings
|$
|1,426
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,246
|$
|1,216
|$
|1,130
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.00
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
Total loans
|$
|249,390
|$
|270,619
|$
|252,207
|$
|228,473
|$
|216,848
Total short term investments
|31,247
|10,941
|24,993
|16,429
|38,648
Total investment securities
|100,499
|93,615
|95,244
|90,606
|90,658
Total earning assets
|381,136
|375,175
|372,444
|335,508
|346,154
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,016
|(3,466
|(2,915
|(2,598
|(2,396
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,218
|2,221
|2,340
|2,400
|2,455
Other Assets
|10,507
|7,645
|6,237
|6,748
|5,673
Total assets
|389,845
|381,575
|378,106
|342,058
|351,886
Noninterest bearing deposits
|149,049
|135,920
|134,692
|114,284
|118,933
Interest bearing deposits
|196,355
|202,205
|201,120
|186,096
|192,159
Total deposits
|345,404
|338,125
|335,812
|300,380
|311,092
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,539
|2,181
|1,270
|2,029
|1,501
Total liabilities
|346,943
|340,306
|337,082
|302,409
|312,593
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|40,957
|39,352
|38,778
|37,463
|37,089
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|1,945
|1,917
|2,246
|2,186
|2,203
Total Equity
|$
|42,902
|$
|41,269
|$
|41,024
|$
|39,649
|$
|39,292
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|297
|$
|321
|$
|249
|$
|266
|$
|388
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|320
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|297
|$
|321
|$
|249
|$
|266
|$
|708
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.33
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|3,466
|$
|2,915
|$
|2,598
|$
|2,396
|$
|2,269
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
Provision for loan losses
|550
|550
|315
|200
|125
Balance at end of period
|$
|4,016
|$
|3,466
|$
|2,915
|$
|2,598
|$
|2,396
Allowance for loan losses
|1.61
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.10
|%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
|1.86
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.36
|%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses
|1352
|%
|1080
|%
|1171
|%
|977
|%
|338
|%
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
percentage of average loans
Provision for loan losses
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.06
|%
as a percentage of average loans
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.46
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.32
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|13.51
|%
|12.88
|%
|12.15
|%
|12.19
|%
|11.88
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|14.18
|%
|13.56
|%
|12.85
|%
|12.94
|%
|12.34
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|10.28
|%
|10.49
|%
|10.48
|%
|10.99
|%
|10.69
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.11
|%
|4.14
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.81
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.22
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.97
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.59
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|40.5
|%
|41.4
|%
|44.8
|%
|50.4
|%
|51.6
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|39.47
|$
|38.11
|$
|37.88
|$
|36.61
|$
|36.18
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|37.68
|$
|36.34
|$
|35.81
|$
|34.59
|$
|34.15
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,087
|1,083
|1,083
|1,083
|1,086
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,2021
|June 30,2020
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|27,838
|11
|0.16
|%
|0.16
|%
|$
|41,211
|13
|0.13
|%
|0.13
|%
FRB Stock
|404
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|395
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|2,198
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|93,955
|605
|2.58
|%
|3.26
|%
|81,101
|564
|2.78
|%
|3.52
|%
Loans
|261,273
|3,184
|4.87
|%
|4.87
|%
|212,258
|2,459
|4.63
|%
|4.63
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|385,668
|3,806
|3.95
|%
|4.11
|%
|334,965
|3,042
|3.63
|%
|3.81
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30
|June 30
|2021
|%
|2020
|%
|LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|147,373
|59.09
|%
|$
|140,483
|64.78
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|61,051
|24.48
|%
|31,017
|14.30
|%
Residential
|17,149
|6.88
|%
|23,043
|10.63
|%
Construction and development
|23,476
|9.41
|%
|21,875
|10.09
|%
Consumer
|341
|0.14
|%
|430
|0.20
|%
Total loans (gross)
|249,390
|100.00
|%
|216,848
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|249,390
|100.00
|%
|$
|216,848
|100.00
|%
|June 30
|June 30
|2020
|2020
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|40,955
|$
|37,089
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|42,900
|$
|39,370
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|236,963
|$
|182,279
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|17.28
|%
|20.35
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|18.54
|%
|21.60
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|10.54
|%
|10.83
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|23
|23
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|75.00
|$
|64.98
Low
|$
|61.31
|$
|58.90
Close
|$
|75.00
|$
|60.50
